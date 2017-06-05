(Repeats story published on Sunday with no change to text)
By Girish Gupta and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, June 4 The Trump administration is
considering possible sanctions on Venezuela’s vital energy
sector, including state oil company PDVSA, senior White House
officials said, in what would be a major escalation of U.S.
efforts to pressure the country’s embattled leftist government
amid a crackdown on the opposition.
The idea of striking at the core of Venezuela’s economy,
which relies on oil for some 95 percent of export revenues, has
been discussed at high levels of the administration as part of a
wide-ranging review of U.S. options, but officials said it
remains under debate and action is not imminent.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters the United States could hit PDVSA as part of a
“sectoral” sanctions package that would take aim at the OPEC
nation’s entire energy industry for the first time.
But they made clear that the administration is moving
cautiously, mindful that if such an unprecedented step is taken
it could deepen the country’s economic and social crisis, in
which millions suffer food shortages and soaring inflation. Two
months of anti-government unrest has left more than 60 people
dead.
Another complicating factor would be the potential impact on
oil shipments to the United States, for which Venezuela is the
third largest oil supplier after Canada and Saudi Arabia. It
accounted for 8 percent of U.S. oil imports in March, according
to U.S. government figures.
“It’s being considered,” one of the officials told Reuters,
saying aides to President Donald Trump have been tasked to have
a recommendation on oil sector sanctions ready if needed.
“I don’t think we’re at a point to make a decision on it.
But all options are on the table. We want to see the bad actors
held to account.”
The U.S. deliberations on new sanctions come against the
backdrop of the worst protests faced yet by socialist President
Nicolas Maduro, who critics accuse of human rights abuses in a
clampdown on the opposition.
Since Trump took office in January, he has stepped up
targeted sanctions on Venezuela, including on the vice
president, the chief judge and seven other Supreme Court
justices. He has pressed the Organization of American States to
do more to help resolve the crisis.
While Trump has taken a more active approach to Venezuela
than his predecessor Barack Obama, he has so far stopped short
of drastic economic moves that could hurt the Venezuelan people
and give Maduro ammunition to accuse Washington of meddling.
The two administration officials said the United States is
also prepared to impose further sanctions on senior officials it
accuses of corruption, drug trafficking ties and involvement in
what critics see as a campaign of political repression aimed at
consolidating Maduro’s rule.
But broad measures against the country’s vital oil sector –
for which the United States is the biggest customer - would
significantly ratchet up Washington’s response. The United
States has imposed sectoral sanctions against Russia’s energy,
banking and defense industries over Moscow’s involvement in
Ukraine’s separatist conflict.
The officials declined to specify the mechanisms under
consideration and said the timing of any decision would depend
heavily on developments on the ground in Venezuela.
Possibilities could include a blanket ban on Venezuelan oil
imports and preventing PDVSA from trading and doing business in
the United States, which would have a severe impact on PDVSA's
U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo.
A more modest approach, however, could be to bar PDVSA only
from bidding on U.S. government contracts, as the Obama
administration did in 2011 to punish the company for doing
business with Iran. Those limited sanctions were rolled back
after the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran.
The Venezuelan government and PDVSA did not respond to
requests for comment.
'WE HAVE THE LEGAL AUTHORITY'
The grounds for possibly sanctioning PDVSA would be “to
claim that they’re corrupt, for example, or that they’re abusers
of human rights indirectly,” said one of the officials, without
giving further details.
“That’s enough. We have the legal authority to do that right
now if we like,” the official said.
PDVSA has long been under scrutiny. In perhaps the most
damning case to date, U.S. authorities in 2015 arrested two
Venezuelan oil magnates alleging they took part in a
billion-dollar conspiracy to pay bribes to secure PDVSA
contracts. Both men pleaded guilty.
U.S. officials recognize, however, that oil sanctions on
Venezuela could exacerbate the suffering of the Venezuelan
people without any guarantee of success against Maduro, who
accuses Washington and Venezuelan opposition of fomenting an
attempted coup.
Given the potential for regional spillover, any decision on
oil sanctions would require consultation with Venezuela’s
neighbors, the officials said.
“The concern we have is that it will be a very serious
escalation,” one official said. “We’d have to be prepared to
deal with the humanitarian consequences of essentially
collapsing the government.”
Maduro’s government has been hit hard by its heavy reliance
on oil, whose price has collapsed in recent years, and is
accused by the opposition of severely mismanaging the economy.
Nevertheless, the U.S. officials said the Venezuela policy
review was moving forward.
“Our function is to be ready in the event something
escalates in the country and the president and secretary of
state and (U.S. national security adviser) H.R. McMaster turn to
us and say ‘OK, what do you got?’ It’s not like we’re going to
do this tomorrow, but we are responsible for being prepared,”
one official said.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mary Milliken)