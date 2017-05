File Photo: Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new board of directors of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

CARACAS Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday denounced "imperialist aggression" a day after the United States accused him of masterminding an international network that shipped drugs to Mexico and the United States.

"TRUTH is invincible and we will see how this vile aggression will be dispelled," he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)