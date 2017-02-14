(Adds reaction, background)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Feb 14 Venezuela's powerful Vice
President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday called his blacklisting
by the United States on drug charges an "imperialist aggression"
in the first bilateral flare-up under the administration of U.S.
President Donald Trump.
"We shall not be distracted by these miserable
provocations," he added in a series of tweets. "Truth is
invincible and we will see this vile aggression dispelled."
The U.S. Department of Treasury on Monday sanctioned El
Aissami and Samark Lopez, whom it identified as his associate,
on accusations of masterminding an international network
shipping drugs to Mexico and the United States.
Lopez also said the listings appeared politically motivated.
"Mr. Lopez is not a government official and has not engaged
in drug trafficking," he said in a statement on his website
describing himself as a "legitimate businessman."
President Nicolas Maduro's government has frequently cast
U.S. and opposition accusations of drug-trafficking, corruption
and human rights abuses as a false pretext to justify meddling
in Venezuela and a push to topple him.
Maduro, 54, narrowly won election in 2013 to replace the
late Hugo Chavez, but his popularity has plummeted amid an
economic crisis in the nation of 30 million people.
Though he frequently lashed out at former U.S. leader Barack
Obama, the Venezuelan president has so far refrained from
criticizing Trump.
The sanction on El Aissami will dent Maduro's hopes Trump
might avoid confrontation with Venezuela but could also help him
by providing a nationalist card to play, said Tulane University
academic and Venezuela expert David Smilde.
"This is a tremendous gift to Maduro as it ensures El
Aissami's loyalty. It essentially increases El Aissami's exit
costs and gives him a personal stake in the continuation of
'Chavismo'," he said.
"To be clear, El Aissami and others should be held
responsible for their actions. However it should be understood
this process has pernicious unintended consequences. I think we
are effectively witnessing the creation of a rogue state."
"CRIMINAL" STATE?
El Aissami, 42, whom local media report is of Syrian and
Lebanese extraction, grew up poor in the Andean state of Merida
and went on to study law and criminology, according to the
ruling Socialist Party. He had been both a lawmaker and a state
governor before being named vice president last month.
Venezuelan opposition groups have long accused El Aissami of
repressing dissent, participating in drug trafficking rings, and
supporting Middle Eastern groups such as Hezbollah.
The head of Venezuela's Democratic Unity opposition
coalition, Jesus Torrealba, said on Tuesday that the El Aissami
case demonstrated the rotten and "criminal" nature of the state.
Another opposition leader, Henry Ramos, scoffed that
Venezuela would no doubt claim drugs had been planted on
officials "just like they plant evidence on Venezuelan opponents
to make them rot in the regime's jails."
Venezuela is holding more than 100 activists in prison,
according to local rights groups. The government denies the
existence of political prisoners, saying all politicians in jail
are there on legitimate charges.
A senior U.S. official said on Monday that El Aissami
controlled drug routes by air and sea. The Treasury Department
said he oversaw or partially owned narcotics shipments of more
than 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds)from Venezuela on multiple
occasions.
Another U.S. administration official estimated the value of
property in Miami linked to El Aissami but now blocked was worth
tens of millions of dollars.
The move was a departure from the so-called "soft landing"
approach taken by Obama's White House. At times it had clashed
with efforts by the U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement
Administration, which worked with informants in Venezuela to nab
influential officials for money laundering and drug trafficking.
Since 2015, the Obama administration had sought to use
behind-the-scenes diplomacy to ease acrimony with Caracas and
the fallout of a string of U.S. drug indictments against
Venezuelan officials, such as Interior Minister Nestor Reverol.
"When the right wing attacks us, it shows we are advancing.
Nothing and nobody will stop our victorious march to peace,"
Reverol tweeted in defense of El Aissami.
