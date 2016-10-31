WASHINGTON Oct 31 U.S. diplomat Thomas Shannon
will travel to Venezuela on Monday to meet with senior
government officials and members of the political opposition,
the State Department said, amid weeks of protests that have
roiled the South American OPEC nation.
"His visit will underscore our support for the ongoing
dialogue process, and our interest in the well-being of the
Venezuelan people," the department said in a statement. Shannon
planned to stay through Wednesday, it said.
The visit comes as Venezuela's increasingly militant
opposition have stepped up their push to oust leftist leader
Nicolas Maduro, with protests that drew hundreds of thousands.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)