WASHINGTON Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc will pay a $2 million fine and commit $3 million to a new compliance program to settle a U.S. government inquiry into low call answer rates to numerous rural areas, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday.

The FCC investigated whether Verizon in 2013 failed to investigate evidence that long distance or wireless calls were not going through to landline phones in rural areas. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)