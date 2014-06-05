WASHINGTON, June 5 Key U.S. senators have reached agreement on a bipartisan proposal to address the delays in the delivery of military veterans' healthcare, Senator John McCain said on Thursday.

The legislative proposal, which must be voted on by the full Senate, is aimed at ensuring immediate care for veterans while giving the Obama administration greater authority to fire employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The proposal was reached after negotiations led by McCain, a Republican, and Bernard Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, McCain told reporters.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)