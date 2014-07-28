(Corrects funding figure to about $17 billion from $17.5
billion)
WASHINGTON, July 28 Leaders of the Veterans
Affairs committees in Congress on Monday said they had agreed on
legislation providing about $17 billion in funding to ease long
waiting times for VA medical centers.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Representative
Jeff Miller, a Republican, announced the deal at a news
conference after negotiating during the weekend to resolve
differences in bills they proposed last week.
The VA has been rocked by a scandal over cover-ups of
months-long waiting times for medical appointments at its
clinics and hospitals across the country. In Phoenix, doctors
have alleged that some 40 veterans died as their names
languished on secret waiting lists while officials
misrepresented wait-time data to meet targets for bonus
compensation.
The controversy led to the resignation of VA Secretary Eric
Shinseki in late May, and the Senate and House of
Representatives responded by quickly passing similar measures to
allow veterans access to private care. But there was no cost
estimate at that time, and the legislation bogged down over the
$35 billion price tag forecast by the Congressional Budget
Office.
Congress will need to move quickly on the Sanders-Miller
deal, as lawmakers are due to start a five-week summer recess on
Friday.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)