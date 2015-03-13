(Recasts with Obama, McCain comments)
By Jeff Mason
PHOENIX, March 13 Making his first stop at a
troubled veterans facility in Phoenix that sparked a political
crisis for his administration, President Barack Obama said on
Friday that progress has been made but more work is needed to
address delays for care.
Obama joined a group of veterans and lawmakers, including
Arizona Senator John McCain, his opponent in the 2008
presidential race, at the medical center that prompted outrage
after revelations that wait-list delays had been covered up.
"We all know that there have been significant problems at
this facility: the kind of cooking the books and unwillingness
to face up to the fact that veterans were not being adequately
served went on too long and, as a consequence, we didn't fix
what needed to be fixed," Obama said after meeting with the
group.
"There is still more work to do."
Widespread delays and other systemic problems at the Phoenix
facility and others around the country sparked the resignation
of then Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki in 2014.
Obama said his administration was chipping away at problems
to ensure wait times were shorter and access to care was better.
But he said trust in the VA system still needed to be rebuilt.
The administration announced on Friday the creation of a new
advisory group made up of public officials and leaders from the
private sector to advise on further improvements.
That solution did not sit well with McCain.
"It is truly stunning that nearly a year after the scandal
of VA health care was first uncovered, President Obama used his
long-overdue visit to the Phoenix VA to announce the creation of
yet another advisory committee to study the problem," the
senator said in a statement.
"The truth is that while thousands of Arizona veterans
continue to experience unacceptable delays in VA care, the Obama
Administration has been slow and reluctant to fundamentally
reform VA operations."
Obama also made a stop to visit Sergeant First Class Cory
Remsburg, an Army Ranger who has fought to recover after being
seriously wounded by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Obama paid
tribute to Remsburg during his 2014 State of the Union address.
Obama made the Arizona stop after a brief trip to
California, where he attended a Democratic fundraiser and
appeared on a late night television show.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards.
Editing by Andre Grenon)