By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 24 A long-growing backlog of
U.S. military veterans' disability claims, which has stoked
congressional anger, has dipped in recent weeks, however
tentatively.
But that is not taking any pressure off President Barack
Obama, his Department of Veterans Affairs or the Pentagon to fix
a system that has left veterans waiting - sometimes for years -
to get answers from the U.S. government about their disability
claims.
Instead, warnings from Congress are growing more acute.
Senator Barbara Mikulski, chairwoman of the powerful Senate
Appropriations Committee and a Democrat, like Obama, warned she
would look at "our carrots and our sticks" to force action.
"You should not have to stand in line for more than a year
if you have a disability (claim) pending with the Veterans
Administration," Mikulski told reporters this week.
Between March 9 and May 20, the backlog in compensation
claims fell 8 percent to 538,679, after growing four-fold over
the past four years, according to VA data. Experts say it is
too early to tell whether that decline will be sustained.
The Obama administration estimated in April the backlog
could grow in the coming months before finally starting a firm
trend downward - all the way to zero - officials hope, by
sometime in 2015.
But many lawmakers and veterans' advocates are skeptical the
VA is really on the path to eliminate the backlog in 2015, when
the goal would be to process all claims within 120 days.
House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Miller, a
Republican, has sponsored a measure suspending performance
bonuses for VA senior executives for five years, which passed
his committee on May 8. The VA already suspended some bonuses
for this fiscal year, when ends in September.
"Until we have complete confidence that VA is holding
executives accountable - rather than rewarding them - for their
mistakes, no one should get a performance bonus," Miller said.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
The increased backlog has exposed Obama's administration to
ridicule from television satirist Jon Stewart and put pressure
on VA Secretary Eric Shinseki, a former Army chief and Vietnam
veteran who was wounded in that conflict.
Shinseki, who is centering his initiatives on moving the VA
to electronic claims records from paper ones, has pushed ahead
with a series of initiatives meant to speed handling of claims,
particularly ones that have sat in the system for years.
His top officials are on the defensive.
"Yes, claims got old. They did. We are sorry about that.
We're working hard to get answers for those veterans," Allison
Hickey, the VA's undersecretary for benefits, told a
congressional hearing on Wednesday.
The extent to which the Pentagon may be to blame for the
VA's backlog has also come into focus in recent days. Hickey
complained about having to go back to the U.S. military to
search for additional medical records, a time-consuming process.
But in a memo on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said
only 4 percent of the current VA backlog was "associated with
the transfer or completeness of DOD records."
Still, it took the VA almost 175 days on average to try to
secure service treatment records when trying to process claims,
according to a February memo signed by VA and DOD officials and
obtained by Reuters.
Asked about the memo, a Pentagon official told Reuters the
Defense Department had agreed to certify to the VA within 45
days that it was providing complete records. The official said
the Pentagon was starting to implement that agreement.
Mikulski said she wanted to see a sense of urgency from the
VA and the Pentagon.
"We know they're stressed. We know they're strained. But we
have put a lot of money in the federal checkbook," she said.
"Now they've got to use it in the right way to shrink this
backlog."
