WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Monday that roughly 100,000 veterans have experienced long waits for health care appointments at VA facilities and over three quarters of locations had misreported waiting times.

In an internal audit, the agency said 57,436 new veteran patients had been waiting 90 days or more for an appointment. The agency said it was abandoning a two-week scheduling goal after finding that it was "not attainable." (Reporting By David Lawder and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)