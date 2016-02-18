WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. Republican Senator Rob
Portman on Wednesday asked an independent watchdog to look into
"deeply disturbing" allegations of poor care and conflicts of
interest at a Veterans Affairs hospital in his home state of
Ohio.
The allegations are the latest problem for a scandal-plagued
agency that has become a punching bag in the Nov. 8 presidential
election campaign, particularly for Republican front-runner
Donald Trump.
In a letter to the department's Inspector General, Portman
urged a "swift and independent" probe after a report showed 34
current and former employees had blown the whistle about
problems at the VA hospital in Cincinnati.
"These allegations are deeply disturbing. Those who have
served their country in uniform are entitled to the best
possible medical care," wrote Portman, who is up for reelection
in November congressional elections.
The House of Representatives' Veterans Affairs committee is
also investigating the allegations, said Republican
Representative Brad Wenstrup from Ohio, a member of the panel
who said he was "appalled" at the allegations.
"We will continue to investigate these troubling claims and
hold the VA accountable," Wenstrup said.
The lawmakers were responding to an investigative report
published on Tuesday by Scripps' Washington bureau and WCPO, the
ABC affiliate in Cincinnati.
The report found surgeries and specialist care at the
hospital, which treats 40,000 veterans, had been cut to save
money, and described surgical instruments delivered to operating
rooms contaminated with blood and bone debris from previous
surgeries.
The report also alleged a top hospital official was
improperly drawing two salaries and had prescribed controlled
pain medication to the spouse of the regional director without a
valid license.
The Department of Veterans Affairs declined to comment
directly on the allegations. But on Saturday, an official said
oversight of the clinic would be "temporarily realigned" to a VA
regional office in Pittsburgh as it looked into the allegations.
The agency also said it had asked its Inspector General to
launch a separate probe.
In 2014, a cover-up of long wait lists and shoddy medical
care for veterans at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, embarrassed
the Obama administration and led to the resignation of the
department's chief.
Obama appointed Bob McDonald, a former CEO at
Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, as the new secretary
and charged him to fix the problems at the agency.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernard Orr)