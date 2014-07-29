WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
unanimously confirmed Bob McDonald as the next Veterans Affairs
secretary, pinning Washington's hopes on the former Procter &
Gamble Co chief executive to launch a massive turnaround
effort at the troubled agency.
McDonald, 61, replaces former Army general Eric Shinseki,
who resigned in late May amid a scandal over cover-ups of long
waiting times for health care appointments at VA hospitals and
clinics across the country.
The 97-0 vote to confirm McDonald comes a week after he
pledged to bring corporate-style discipline and accountability
to the agency, refocusing its 341,000 employees on serving
veterans.
McDonald, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West
Point who served as P&G CEO from 2009 to 2013, is widely
expected to start his new job with an extra $17 billion at his
disposal to reduce months-long health care wait times in new
legislation slated for passage by Congress this week.
The compromise measure reached by the leaders of the Senate
and House of Representatives Veterans Affairs committees on
Monday would allow veterans forced to wait more than 30 days for
an appointment to seek care from private doctors at VA expense.
It also will provide $5 billion for the VA to pay for doctors
and nurses.
McDonald retired at P&G, best known as the maker of Tide
detergent, Gillette razors and Crest toothpaste, amid a major
corporate restructuring as some institutional investors had
pushed for faster improvements in profits and better stock
performance. The company brought back McDonald's predecessor,
Alan Lafley, to serve as its chairman and chief executive.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)