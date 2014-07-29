(Adds comment from veterans committee chairman, details on

WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
unanimously confirmed Bob McDonald as the next Veterans Affairs
secretary, pinning Washington's hopes on the former Procter &
Gamble Co chief executive to launch a massive turnaround
effort at the troubled agency.
McDonald, 61, replaces retired Army general Eric Shinseki,
who resigned in late May amid a scandal over cover-ups of long
waiting times for health-care appointments at VA hospitals and
clinics across the country.
The 97-0 vote to confirm McDonald comes a week after he
pledged to bring corporate-style discipline and accountability
to the agency, refocusing its 341,000 employees on serving
veterans.
"In the wake of the biggest scandal in the history of the
Department of Veterans Affairs, Bob McDonald certainly has his
work cut out for him," House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman
Jeff Miller said after the Senate vote.
"In order to be successful, McDonald will need to take swift
and decisive action to discipline employees responsible for
mismanagement, negligence and corruption that harms veterans
while taking bold steps to replace the department's culture of
complacency with a climate of accountability," Miller added.
McDonald, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West
Point who served as P&G CEO from 2009 to 2013, is widely
expected to start his new job with an extra $17 billion at his
disposal to reduce months-long health care wait times in new
legislation slated for passage by Congress this week.
The compromise measure reached by the leaders of the Senate
and House of Representatives Veterans Affairs committees on
Monday would allow veterans forced to wait more than 30 days for
an appointment to seek care from private doctors at VA expense.
It would provide $5 billion for the VA to hire more doctors and
nurses and open 27 new clinics across the country.
The measure also would give McDonald sweeping new
authorities to fire or demote VA employees for poor performance,
subject to a 21-day appeal process. To date, no one has been
dismissed at VA over the misrepresentation of wait-time data.
McDonald retired last year at P&G, best known as the maker
of Tide detergent, Gillette razors and Crest toothpaste, amid a
major corporate restructuring as some institutional investors
had pushed for faster improvements in profits and better stock
performance. The company brought back McDonald's predecessor,
Alan Lafley, to serve as its chairman and chief executive.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Gunna Dickson)