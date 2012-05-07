* Court rules only Congress and President can dictate change
* An average of 18 U.S. veterans kill themselves every day
* Suit claims some vets face years of delay getting care
* Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court is planned
By Jonathan Stempel
May 7 A federal appeals court has reversed a
ruling that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must
overhaul how it cares for veterans with combat-related mental
health care illnesses.
By a 10-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in San Francisco said it could not conclude that the
VA's treatment of veterans, which sometimes causes health care
claims to remain unaddressed for several years, was
unconstitutional.
The panel said only Congress or the president had authority
to direct changes to speed up how veterans are treated.
Nonprofit groups contended that because the agency took so long
to process claims and allow veterans to get treatment, it
contributed to despair that has led to roughly 6,500 suicides
among U.S. veterans each year.
"As much as we may wish for expeditious improvement in the
way the VA handles mental healthcare and service-related
disability compensation, we cannot exceed our jurisdiction to
accomplish it," Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the majority.
Citing President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural address,
he added: "There can be no doubt that securing exemplary care
for our nation's veterans is a moral imperative. But Congress
and the president are in far better position 'to care for him
who shall have borne the battle.'"
Monday's decision overturned a 2-1 ruling last May by a
panel of the same court.
That panel faulted the VA's "unchecked incompetence" in
handling post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health
claims, often causing veterans to wait four years for benefits.
It demanded that the district court ensure the VA implement
appropriate safeguards to ensure timely and, when necessary,
immediate mental health care for suicidal vets.
Bybee, however, said that to uphold the May 2011 ruling
would "embroil the district court in the day-to-day operation of
the VA and, of necessity, require the district court to monitor
individual benefits determinations."
Two nonprofit groups, Veterans for Common Sense and Veterans
United for Truth, had brought the case, and plan to appeal to
the U.S. Supreme Court, their lawyer Gordon Erspamer said.
"The court virtually eliminated the ability of veterans to
enforce their constitutional rights relating to health care and
disability compensation," Erspamer, a lawyer at Morrison &
Foerster in San Francisco, said in a phone interview.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued
the VA's appeal, declined to comment.
HIGH RATE OF SUICIDES
According to the nonprofits, the VA's failure to provide
timely treatment has been a contributing factor to a high
suicide rate among veterans.
The VA itself has estimated that 18 veterans commit suicide
per day.
About one-fourth of the roughly 25 million U.S. veterans are
enrolled in the VA health care system, which includes 153
hospitals and 800 outpatient clinics, last May's ruling said.
On April 19, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric
Shinseki said the department would add about 1,900 workers to
its 20,590-person mental health staff.
Suicide accounted for 34,598 U.S. deaths in 2007, making it
the country's 10th-leading cause of death, according to the
government's National Institute of Mental Health.
Judge Mary Schroeder dissented from Monday's decision.
The majority "leaves millions of veterans - present, past,
and future - without any available redress for claims that they
face years of delay in having their rights to hard-earned
benefits determined," she wrote.
"No one could think this is just or what Congress intended."
Bybee was appointed to the bench by President George W.
Bush.
Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote the original 2-1 panel ruling,
and was joined by Judge Procter Hug. Both were appointed to the
bench by President Jimmy Carter. Neither sat on the 11-judge
panel that ruled on Monday. Chief Judge Alex Kozinski, who
dissented from the original ruling, did sit on the larger panel.
The case is Veterans for Common Sense et al v. Shinseki et
al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 08-16728.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York and Lily Kuo in
Washington; editing by Bill Trott and Cynthia Osterman)