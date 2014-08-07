By Rebecca Elliott
| FORT BELVOIR
FORT BELVOIR Va. Aug 7 U.S. President Barack
Obama signed a $16.3 billion bill on Thursday designed to
provide veterans with more timely medical care and fix problems
in the scandal-plagued Veterans Affairs department.
The plan passed Congress last week and aims to address what
Obama on Thursday called "outrageous" misconduct at VA hospitals
and clinics that included modifying records of delayed care.
"This bill covers a lot of ground - from expanding survivor
benefits and educational opportunities, to improving care for
veterans struggling with traumatic brain injury and for victims
of sexual assault," Obama said at Fort Belvoir, Virginia,
speaking to an audience of service members, veterans, and their
families.
The VA was thrust into the spotlight this spring after
allegations surfaced that it had covered up the months-long wait
times some veterans had to endure before receiving medical care.
Former head of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki resigned in
late May as the scandal mounted, and last week the Senate
unanimously confirmed former Procter & Gamble Co Chief
Executive Officer Robert McDonald.
"As a new generation of veterans returns home from war and
transitions into civilian life, we have to make sure the VA
system can keep pace with that new demand," Obama said.
He said there was a new "culture of accountability" at the
VA and that disciplinary proceedings to address the cover-up
were under way.
"We've held people accountable for misconduct. Some have
already been relieved of their duties, and investigations are
ongoing," Obama said.
The law sets aside $10 billion for veterans to see private
doctors if the wait time for an appointment at a VA facility
exceeds 30 days, or the nearest facility is located more than 40
miles (64 km) away.
The package also provides funds for the department to hire
additional doctors and nurses, as well as open 27 new medical
clinics.
"But I want to be clear about something: This will not and
cannot be the end of our effort," added Obama, who has suffered
a political fallout over the scandal after his repeated promises
to put a priority on the needs of veterans as he wound down wars
in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Before signing the bill, Obama briefly addressed the death
of Major General Harold Greene, who was killed on Tuesday in
Afghanistan, and reasserted his commitment to caring for service
members in the "9/11 Generation."
"Whether or not this country properly repays their heroism,
properly repays their patriotism, their service and their
sacrifice, that's in our hands," he said.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing
by Caren Bohan and Lisa Shumaker)