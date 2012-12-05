By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
psychiatrist and his wife, a nurse, have taken an uncommon,
controversial approach to helping war veterans who suffer from
post-traumatic stress disorder by treating them with MDMA, a
pure form of the party drug known as Ecstasy.
Their studies have found that the psychoactive stimulant
decreases fear and defensiveness while increasing trust in those
who take it as part of a therapy program, say Dr. Michael
Mithoefer and Ann Mithoefer.
The MDMA-assisted therapy could eventually provide relief
for thousands of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who suffer from
combat trauma, the Mithoefers say, noting that nearly 300
military personnel from around the country have contacted them
seeking help.
Though concerns may arise about creating drug dependence or
abuse by administering a tightly controlled substance, Dr.
Mithoefer said he hasn't seen that problem. The couple's use of
MDMA in studies has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, he
said.
MDMA "does cause some euphoria. But for people with PTSD, it
can be pretty intense anxiety as well," he said. "You need to
have the support there. This is not a take-home medicine."
Not everyone is convinced the benefits outweigh the
potential dangers.
Ron Acierno, director of the PTSD clinical team at the Ralph
H. Johnson VA Medical C enter in Charleston, said the
Mithoefers' results were interesting, but he remains skeptical
of the treatment.
"I don't think any VA is going to touch this with a 10-foot
pole because of the type of drug it is," Acierno said. "It's
hard to switch conceptual gears that it might actually be very
useful for a relatively common emotional disorder."
"Because the abuse potential is high, we have to be very
careful about it," he said.
SHIFTING CONSCIOUSNESS
Dr. Mithoefer, an assistant professor in the Medical
University of South Carolina's neuroscience department, said he
has long been interested in experiential techniques that help
patients shift their consciousness to revisit their traumas.
He developed the protocol for MDMA-assisted therapy in 2001
and published the first completed study of its effect on
patients with trauma in 2010. He found that after two months of
treatment, more than 80 percent of the patients, including rape
victims and a veteran, no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis.
A follow-up review of those patients, published last month
in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, showed more than 80
percent of them still had lasting benefits 3-1/2 years after
treatment.
The Mithoefers currently are treating 24 veterans,
firefighters, police officers or victims of military sexual
trauma who have chronic PTSD that hasn't been helped by other
kinds of treatment. This three-year study will be completed in
2014.
The participants travel to Dr. Mithoefer's private practice
in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, for treatment over a period
of five to eight months. After being screened to eliminate
anyone with cardiovascular problems or a psychotic disorder,
patients are given a series of doses of MDMA.
The Mithoefers are both present for the eight-hour
drug-assisted sessions, which include therapy and support. The
patients also participate in therapy before, in-between and
after the medication sessions, they said.
Those who suffer from PTSD often can't sleep, have
nightmares, isolate themselves emotionally and avoid "anything
that reminds them of Iraq," including crowds, fireworks or
overpasses, Ann Mithoefer said.
The use of MDMA seems to help the brain learn to process
traumatic memories without becoming overwhelmed by emotion or
fear, Dr. Mithoefer said.
"People have said things like, 'It's changed my relationship
to my emotions,'" he said. "They realize, 'I don't have to be so
afraid of the fear anymore.'"
Other studies that might include veterans are pending in
Colorado and Canada and are being planned in the United Kingdom,
Israel and Australia, said Brad Burge, a spokesman for the
nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies,
which funds the research efforts.
The Santa Cruz, California-based organization said the pure
MDMA used in treatment is different from Ecstasy, which often
contains other harmful substances. Ecstasy's recreational use
has caused deaths from heat exhaustion or over-hydration, Dr.
Mithoefer said.
Medical use of recreational drugs has been taboo since the
1960s, but the nonprofit is investing $10 million over 15 years
in an effort to win FDA approval for MDMA as a prescription
medicine in the United States.
"The taboos are lifting, and people are getting practical
about science," Dr. Mithoefer said. "If we took away everything
in medicine that is being abused outside of medicine, we
wouldn't have too much left."
Roland Griffiths, a professor in the psychiatry and
neuroscience departments at Johns Hopkins University, called the
Mithoefers' research "groundbreaking."
"It's a potentially important, new application of use for a
set of compounds that have not been available for clinical
research for decades now," Griffiths said. "PTSD is an awful,
awful disease ... I don't think we should stick our heads in the
sand."