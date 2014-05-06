WASHINGTON May 6 A U.S. senator on Tuesday
joined veterans groups in calling for Veterans Affairs Secretary
Eric Shinseki to resign amid claims that as many as 40 people
died while waiting for medical care in the veterans' healthcare
system.
Senator Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican and member of the
Veterans Affairs Committee, said the Veterans Affairs Department
needed a "true transformation ... from top to bottom."
"I ask the secretary to submit his resignation and I ask
President (Barack) Obama to accept that resignation," Moran said
on the Senate floor.
His call for Shinseki to resign came after the VA secretary
put the director of a Phoenix hospital on indefinite leave last
week as the department's inspector general probes
whistleblowers' claims that up to 40 veterans may have died
while waiting for medical appointments.
Two other hospital officials were also put on leave.
Veterans Affairs is the biggest U.S. healthcare system, with
1,700 hospitals, clinics and other facilities. It has nearly 9
million people enrolled.
The American Legion, the biggest U.S. veterans group, and
Concerned Veterans for America called on Monday for Shinseki, a
former Army general twice wounded in Vietnam, to step down.
Representative Mike Coffman, a Colorado Republican and head
of the House Veterans' Oversight and Investigations
Subcommittee, also urged Shinseki to resign on Monday.
Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, called on the
Senate on Monday to hold hearings into the claims, which include
a report by USA Today that a VA investigation showed clerks at a
VA clinic in Colorado were told to falsify records to show
faster treatment of patients.
Senator Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, also asked
Shinseki on Monday to clarify the VA's investigation into the
suspected lack of care.
Obama expressed support for Shinseki on Monday and the VA
has defended his record.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and
chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, has pushed back on
calls for Shinseki's resignation.
He said on Monday that firing him "doesn't get us any closer
to the truth or solve problems that may exist."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia
Osterman)