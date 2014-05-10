May 9 A Veterans Affairs healthcare coordinator
was placed on administrative leave on Friday following
revelations of an email sent last year outlining a scheme for
masking delayed treatment of patients at a VA medical facility
in Wyoming, CBS News reported.
The report comes as Veterans Administration Secretary Eric
Shinseki faces increased pressure to resign over charges his
department allowed deadly delays in care at some of its
hospitals for veterans.
In a statement to CBS News, Shinseki said that he had been
alerted on Friday to a June 2013 email from David Newman, a
registered nurse at the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Shinseki asked his agency's office of the inspector general to
look into the scheme described in the email, CBS reported.
"I have also directed that the employee be removed
immediately from patient care responsibilities and placed on
administrative leave," Shinseki said, according to CBS News.
"VA takes any allegations about patient care or employee
misconduct very seriously," Shinseki's statement said. "If true,
the behavior outlined in the email is unacceptable."
CBS News posted to its website a copy of the email that
appeared to be from Newman, who worked as a telehealth
coordinator at the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne. Reuters could
not immediately confirm the report, and Newman could not be
located for contact.
Representatives for the Department of Veterans Affairs did
not immediately return calls or an email seeking comment on the
report.
The message outlined a technical scheme to ensure patients
were recorded as obtaining appointments within a Department of
Veterans Affairs' mandated 14-day window, regardless of when an
appointment was first requested or how long the patient waited,
CBS News reported.
"Yes, it is gaming the system a bit," Newman wrote in the
email, according to CBS. The message added that when workers
exceed the 14-day measure "the front office gets very upset."
The American Legion veterans group and Republican U.S.
Senators Jerry Moran of Kansas and John Cornyn of Texas have
called for Shinseki to step down following reports based on
whistleblowers' claims that up to 40 veterans died while waiting
for appointments or specialist care at the VA hospital in
Phoenix.
A congressional committee voted on Thursday to subpoena
Shinseki, ordering him to produce all emails and written
correspondence sent between April 9 and May 8 related to the
disappearance or destruction of a secret patient wait list at
the Phoenix hospital.
Shinseki has rejected calls for his resignation.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)