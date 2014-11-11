By Ian Simpson
| ARLINGTON, Va.
ARLINGTON, Va. Nov 11 The U.S. capital marked
Veterans Day on Tuesday with ceremonies at Arlington National
Cemetery where Vice President Joe Biden said the 23 million U.S.
veterans were the backbone of the nation.
The commemoration at Arlington, where more than 40,000
military personnel and their families are buried, was part of
events that include a giant concert in Washington featuring such
stars as Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.
A bugler played "Taps" after Biden laid a wreath at
Arlington's Tomb of the Unknowns. Biden later told hundreds of
onlookers, many of them veterans, that their service had made
them "the most tested of all Americans."
"You are not only the heart and soul but you are the very
spine of this nation," he said.
The ceremony began at 11 a.m., marking the hour fighting
ended in World War One on Nov. 11, 1918. The commemoration
included music by the U.S. Marine Band and the singing of "God
Bless America."
President Barack Obama was absent on a trip to Asia. In a
proclamation, he said his administration was working to end
homelessness among veterans and was committed to providing them
healthcare and access to education.
"We will never forget the heroes who made the ultimate
sacrifice and all those who have not yet returned home," he
said.
The ceremony, under cloudless skies and amid autumn foliage,
drew a scattering of uniformed military personnel and many
veterans and their families.
"It's good that I can be here for the ones who can't, and
remember the ones who didn't come home," said Army veteran Ray
Footland, 44, from Pasadena, Maryland.
Among other Washington ceremonies marking Veterans Day,
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel was scheduled to attend a
commemoration at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The main Veterans Day event in the U.S. capital is the
three-hour "Concert for Valor" on the National Mall, sponsored
by Starbucks Corp and HBO, in the evening. It is
expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.
Entertainers include Springsteen, Rihanna, Carrie Underwood,
Eminem, Metallica and the Zac Brown Band, and onstage
appearances are set for actors Bryan Cranston and Jamie Foxx.
Some celebrities, such as Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey, will
speak via recorded tributes. The concert will be broadcast by
HBO.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)