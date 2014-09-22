(Adds fresh Giuliani quotes, paragraphs 3-4, 7)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Former New York City Mayor
Rudy Giuliani will defend Activision Blizzard Inc in a
lawsuit the former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega filed over
his depiction in the company's popular "Call of Duty: Black Ops
II" video game.
As co-counsel, Giuliani said he would assert that a right to
free speech protected Noriega's depiction in the game.
"Here we have a man who is one of the most notorious
criminals in the world, who made himself a public figure by
killing people, selling drugs to people, torturing people ...
and now because he's a bit player in a video game" he is suing,
Giuliani told Reuters.
Calling the lawsuit "extortion," Giuliani said, "It offends
the sense of justice that Noriega is complaining for basically
the things he did his whole life."
Seeking unspecified damages, Noriega, 80 and serving time in
Panama, filed the lawsuit in July in Los Angeles Superior Court,
saying Activision had portrayed him as "the culprit of numerous
fictional heinous crimes," including kidnapping and murder, to
heighten the game's realism and increase sales.
Activision said in a statement that the stories in the "Call
of Duty" franchise were based on actual events.
Giuliani said if Noriega prevailed it would have a chilling
effect on artists depicting historical and political figures. By
way of example, he said the heirs of former al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden could sue over his portrayal in the 2012 film
"Zero Dark Thirty."
Noriega was the military dictator of Panama from 1983 to
1989, when his rule ended with a U.S. invasion.
He was later indicted in the United States on drug and
racketeering charges, convicted in 1992 and imprisoned until
2010, when he was extradited to France to serve a sentence
there. France then sent him to Panama, where he remains in jail
for crimes committed during his rule, including murder.
Giuliani served two terms as New York City mayor, including
during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
