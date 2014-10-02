(Adds statement from McCain)
By Lesley Wroughton and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The United States on Thursday
partially lifted a long-time ban on lethal weapon sales to
Vietnam to help it improve maritime security, a historic move
that comes nearly 40 years after the end of the Vietnam War.
"The State Department has taken steps to allow for the
future transfer of maritime security-related defense articles to
Vietnam," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a
briefing.
State Department officials told a separate briefing that the
decision would ease a ban on sales of lethal weapons to Vietnam
that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War,
although only for maritime security purposes at this point.
They said requests from Vietnam for any specific weapons
would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The focus would be on helping Vietnam patrol and defend
itself in the South China Sea, amid growing naval challenges
from China, the officials said, but future weapons sales could
include airborne systems as well as ships.
U.S. Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war in
Vietnam, welcomed the news but also called for more work on
human rights.
"Easing the lethal arms ban on Vietnam for the purpose of
maritime security will strengthen our defense cooperation in
ways that benefit both countries," McCain said. "How much more
we can do in this regard, and how quickly we are able to do it,
depends greatly on additional steps by Vietnam to respect and
defend the human rights of the Vietnamese people."
The decision drew immediate fire from human rights groups
worried that Washington could lose leverage over Vietnam.
"It's too soon; they haven't earned it," said John Sifton,
Asia advocate at the nonprofit group Human Rights Watch.
"They are still arresting people. The number of arrests and
convictions has gone down from its peak in 2013, but ... the raw
number of people going into the system is still larger than the
number of people being released," he said.
Vietnam's foreign minister last week said his country would
welcome an end to the arms embargo after Reuters reported that
Washington was nearing such a decision.
U.S. sources have said Washington could eventually sell
Vietnam used U.S. P-3 Orion surveillance planes built by
Lockheed Martin Corp, which are being replaced by newer
P-8A aircraft built by Boeing Co.
The State Department officials declined to name any specific
weapons systems that could be under consideration or give a
timetable for expected agreement on the first such deal. They
said providing surplus U.S. defense equipment to Vietnam could
trim the cost, but Vietnam would need to contribute as well.
"This is a very important first step that will engender
future cooperation," said one of the officials. "This policy
revision enables us to ... provide Vietnam the ability to defend
itself in the context of its presence in the South China Sea."
The officials said the decision follows some progress by
Vietnam on human rights issues, including the release of six
political prisoners and granting of amnesty for five more.
But they cautioned that further easing the arms embargo
would require additional progress by Vietnam on human rights.
The officials said they did not expect backlash from China
since the focus would be on providing Vietnam with defensive
systems. "This is not an anti-China move," said one of the
officials.
The easing of the embargo follows a gradual resumption of
links between the United States and Vietnam over two decades.
U.S. industry executives see Vietnam as a promising market
for their equipment given the U.S. military's strategic
rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region.
(Additonal reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing
by Sandra Maler, James Dalgleish and Gunna Dickson)