WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
board of directors voted on Thursday not to proceed with the
financing of U.S. exports to help build a coal-fired power plant
in Vietnam, following a plea from U.S. environmental groups to
stop the project.
The Ex-Im Bank board decision was made after a "careful
environmental review" of the 1,200-megawatt Thai Binh Two power
plant, according to a statement from the Ex-Im Bank, citing a
bank official.
Five environmental groups wrote to President Barack Obama
earlier this week, calling the project "the first crucial test
case" of his recently unveiled action plan to address global
climate change.
"The Thai Binh II coal plant ... would use outmoded
subcritical boiler technology, a violation of your Climate
Action Plan and the ExportImport Bank's environment policy. As
such, this dirty coal plant will emit unacceptable air pollution
that will worsen climate disruption and poison local
communities," the groups said.
They included Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace USA, Pacific
Environment, Center for International Environmental Law and
Center for Biological Diversity.
Under Ex-Im Bank policy, the board conducts an environmental
review of high carbon intensity projects before considering
financing. That spares the bank and exporters unnecessary
expense if the project is turned down on environmental concerns,
the bank official said.
