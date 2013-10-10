By Lesley Wroughton
| BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei
States and Vietnam on Thursday signed a pact that would allow
the transfer of nuclear technology to the Southeast Asian nation
and open the way for U.S. investment in the burgeoning industry,
in another sign that Washington is seeking stronger economic and
strategic ties in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the U.S.-Vietnam
Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement would allow U.S. firms to
tap Vietnam's future nuclear power market, although the State
Department said the deal will not allow Vietnam to enrich or
reprocess U.S.-origin nuclear materials.
"This agreement will create numerous opportunities for our
businesses," Kerry told Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh
Minh on the sidelines of an Asian summit in Brunei. "Obviously
our nuclear cooperation is quite significant."
Vietnam is working with Russia to build its first nuclear
plant in 2014 for completion in 2020 in the south-central
province of Ninh Thuan, as demand for energy grows rapidly in
response to economic growth of around 5 percent a year.
It has also signed an agreement with a Japanese consortium
to develop a second nuclear power plant in the same province,
with two reactors to become operational in 2024-2025.
Vietnam has the second-largest market after China for
nuclear power in East Asia, which was expected to grow to $50
billion by 2030, according to Kerry.
The United States has moved to improve economic and security
ties with Vietnam, part of its strategic rebalancing towards
Asia that some see as a policy to counter China's rising clout.
China's assertive claims over the South China Sea have raised
tensions with Vietnam, as well as other Southeast Asian nations.
Vietnam's poor human rights record is a major obstacle to
closer ties and U.S. labor and human rights groups have urged
Obama to suspend free-trade negotiations with Vietnam because of
its treatment of workers and government critics.
Analysts say a sharp increase in the past few years in
arrests and convictions of government detractors, in particular,
bloggers, could complicate the nuclear deal as Congress needs to
be convinced Vietnam is changing its tack.
The deal will be submitted to U.S. President Barack Obama
for his review before it is sent to Congress for its approval by
the end of the year, a U.S. official said.
"Getting to this stage moves us closer to an expanded
civil nuclear cooperation with Vietnam," the official, who
briefed reporters in Washington, said.
"Vietnam is actively taking steps now toward development of
a robust domestic infrastructure to support a nuclear energy
program," the official added.
With Vietnam at an early stage of nuclear development, the
official said the agreement provides the basis for U.S. firms to
enter the market early as it builds nuclear power plants and for
the U.S. government to ensure the proper safeguards.
The U.S. official said the agreement "will also strengthen
the Obama administration's long-standing policy of limiting the
spread or enrichment and reprocessing capabilities around the
world." The deal stems from U.S. President Barack Obama's Prague
initiative, a drive for global nuclear security which he
launched in his first term.
Asked whether the provisions of the deal would ward off any
concern that Vietnam might someday seek nuclear weapons
capability, the official said: "That certainly would close off
one path toward that."
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi and Matt
Spetalnick; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Michael Perry)