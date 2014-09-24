NEW YORK, Sept 24 Vietnam would welcome an end
to the arms embargo clamped on it by the United States, the
country's foreign minister said on Wednesday, as he played down
the notion that the move would inflame Hanoi's maritime dispute
with China.
Pham Binh Minh, who also serves as Vietnam's deputy prime
minister, was responding to a Reuters report on Tuesday that
said Washington was moving closer to lifting the embargo to help
Vietnam deal with growing naval challenges from China.
U.S. officials with knowledge of the initiative said unarmed
Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion surveillance planes could be
among the first U.S. sales, to strengthen Vietnam's ability to
monitor and defend its coastline.
Pham suggested that lifting the arms embargo was almost a
routine step in the gradual resumption of links between the
United States and Vietnam, which accelerated with a series of
high-level diplomatic and military meetings in recent months.
"Nearly 20 years ago, we normalized relations with the
United States and in 2013 we set up a comprehensive partnership
with the United States," Pham said during an event at the Asia
Society in New York, a few blocks from where the United Nations
General Assembly was taking place.
"So the relation is normal and the ban on the lethal weapons
to Vietnam is abnormal," Pham continued. "So we lift the ban,
meaning that the relation is normal, even though we have
normalized the relation 20 years ago."
Although he said maritime disputes with China and other
countries over parts of the South China Sea were the "most
disturbing" flashpoints emerging in the region, he laughed off
the idea that ending the embargo would anger China, his
country's largest trading partner.
Tensions flared in May when Beijing unexpectedly placed a
large oil rig in waters that Hanoi claims as part of its
200-nautical-mile (370-km) exclusive economic zone. China moved
the rig back toward its coast in mid-July.
Pham, who will visit Washington early next month for talks
with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, said Vietnam could
still buy weapons from other countries whether or not Washington
lifts the embargo.
The communist-ruled country buys many weapons from Russia,
its Cold War-era patron.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Tom Brown)