WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States and
Vietnam signed an agreement on Monday resolving two longstanding
World Trade Organization disputes over imports of Vietnamese
shrimp to the United States, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
"The agreement also provides a framework for the settlement
of certain U.S. court litigation, as well as the resolution of
certain outstanding duty claims covering various administrative
reviews of the warmwater shrimp antidumping duty order," the
department said in a statement.
As a result, Minh Phu Group will no longer be subject to the
antidumping duty order, while other Vietnamese exporters of
warmwater shrimp will still be affected by the order, it said.
