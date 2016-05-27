U.S. President Barack Obama reacts as he attends a town hall meeting with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TAMPA, Fla. Special operations forces from the United States and Vietnam are signaling a readiness to start forging ties should their governments choose to do so, in what would be a major step in relations between militaries that were at war 4-1/2 decades ago.

Rear Admiral Colin Kilrain, who leads U.S. SpecialOperations Forces in the Asia-Pacific region, told Reuters in an interview that he met the commander from Vietnam's elite forceson the sidelines of a conference in Tampa, Florida, this week.

"Both of us would like to deepen the relationship but we'realso very mindful that we go at the pace of what our governmentswant to do," Kilrain said, disclosing the details of themeeting.

The talks, which lasted about half an hour on Wednesday, came two days after U.S. President Barack Obama ended the U.S.arms embargo on Vietnam during a visit to that countryon Monday.

Human rights advocates reacted to Obama's decision withdismay, saying Washington's decision to end the embargo tossedaway a critical lever it might have used to spur politicalreform in the Communist-ruled state.

Obama's trip to Vietnam, which borders China, underscoredshared concerns about China's growing military clout as Beijingaggressively advances sovereignty claims to the South China Sea.

READY FOR NEXT STEPS

"We were both very encouraged by the positive meeting thatPresident Obama had with the Vietnamese. And we wanted to goback and tell our chains of commands that ... we stand ready totake the next steps," Kilrain said.

Still, Kilrain was emphatic that the extent and pace of any such contacts would be decided by their governments.

"We will wait for positive signs from our own governments tomove forward," he said.

The U.S. Navy has already taken important steps, carryingout four port visits last year, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy'sPacific Fleet said. The head of U.S. military forces in theAsia-Pacific earlier signaled to Congress his desire to do more visits in 2016.

The United States has also contributed over $92 millionsince 1993 to help Vietnam address the threats posed byunexploded ordnance from the war and is supporting Vietnam's development of a peacekeeping training center near Hanoi, the White House said.

Kilrain noted that when it came to kick-starting militaryties, elite U.S. special operations forces, whichinclude everything from Navy SEALs to the Army's elite Delta Force, are often some of the best options.

Green Berets, who specialize in irregular warfare, were active in the Vietnam conflict.

"For us, because we're light, we're small and we can movequickly, we're about re-establishing friendships andrelationships," Kilrain said. "And we're oftentimes the easiest ones to start with militarily. And I'm proud of that."

Although he declined to speculate on first steps withVietnam, Kilrain acknowledged the process usually startedslowly, with planning conferences to share information about howtheir militaries were organized and discussions on human rights.

"So it's somewhat benign and it's not necessarily classicmilitary-type training," he said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)