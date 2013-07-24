By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 24 The United States and
Vietnam have agreed to intensify talks on a regional free-trade
agreement in hopes of finishing by the end of the year, the U.S.
Trade Representative's Office said on Wednesday, following a
call by labor and human rights groups for negotiations with
Hanoi to be suspended.
"Vietnam has come a long way in addressing its own
challenges to meet the high standards of the TPP (Trans-Pacific
Partnership), but we still have work to do together," USTR
Michael Froman said in a statement after a meeting with
Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang.
Froman's remark came shortly after a coalition of labor and
human rights groups urged President Barack Obama on Wednesday to
suspend free-trade negotiations with Vietnam because of concerns
over that country's treatment of workers and people who
criticize the government.
"President Obama must hold Vietnam accountable for its
record on worker and human rights before America rewards the
country with greater trading privileges," Teamsters union
President James Hoffa said in a statement.
The demand came on the eve of a White House meeting between
Obama and the Vietnamese president, and as the 18th round of
regional free-trade talks among the United States, Vietnam and
nine other countries were wrapping up in Malaysia. Japan joined
this week as the 12th country in the talks.
The Obama administration hopes to finish those talks on the
proposed TPP by the end of the year, and the concerns raised by
the Teamsters, the Citizens Trade Coalition and Human Rights
Watch were a preview of the likely debate in Congress over the
agreement.
They highlighted a report by the Worker Rights Consortium, a
group of university administrators, students and other advocates
that monitors working conditions in foreign countries.
It describes cases of forced labor and child labor,
pregnancy and gender-based discrimination, health and safety
hazards and excessive working hours and inadequate wages that
the groups said Vietnam should be required to correct before
striking a free-trade deal with the United States.
In addition, Vietnam has jailed an increasing number of
dissidents, bloggers and religious leaders in recent years,
holding them for long periods without access to family or legal
counsel and often subject to torture or other mistreatment,
Human Rights Watch said in a recent release.
Democratic Representative George Miller said in a letter to
Froman that the WRC report showed, "Export industry workers in
Vietnam ... are routinely denied the basic labor standards that
the United States requires from its trading partners."
He stopped short of asking for talks with Vietnam to be
suspended, but pressed Froman to explain "what steps the
administration is willing to take to ensure that Vietnam is able
to comply" with labor provisions established by a bipartisan
group of U.S. lawmakers in 2007 for trade agreements.
The 12 TPP countries are negotiating commitments to protect
workers and the environment as part of the trade pact, but
critics fear they will not be subject to the same enforcement
rules as business provisions.