* U.S. market access for clothing offer not good enough,
Vietnam says
* U.S. textile, clothing tariffs far higher than on other
imports
* "Yarn forward" rule of origin a key issue in U.S.-Vietnam
talks
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 20 U.S. efforts to forge a
"21st Century" trade agreement with Vietnam and 10 other
countries in the Asia Pacific region are running into problems
mired in the past, including a textile trade policy that U.S.
industry does not want to give up.
The United States hopes to finish talks on the proposed
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact by the end of the year, but
Vietnam says the sides are nowhere close on its biggest
priority: market access for its clothing and footwear exports.
The latest U.S. offer "is really, really difficult for us to
accept," Nguyen Vu Tung, deputy chief of mission at Vietnam's
embassy in Washington, said on Wednesday during a panel
discussion at The Wilson Center, a foreign policy think tank.
Unless the two sides can reach a breakthrough, "I'm really
concerned about the prospect of Vietnam to conclude the
successful negotiation of TPP," Tung said.
The problem is rooted in decades of tariff protection for
the U.S. textile industry, which now employs fewer than 300,000
workers compared to more than 2 million in the 1970s.
While the average U.S. tariff for imported goods is less
than 2 percent, it is about 11.1 percent for textile and apparel
products, with tariffs on some clothing near 30 percent.
Vietnam, one of the world's largest clothing exporters,
wants the United States to phase out those tariffs, just as the
United States is pressing Vietnam to eliminate tariffs on U.S.
agricultural and manufactured goods.
Washington also wants Vietnam to address a slate of "21st
Century" trade concerns. Those include new rules for the trade
activities of Vietnam's state-owned enterprises, better
protections for U.S. intellectual property, enforceable labor
and environmental provisions and more foreign participation in
Vietnam's government procurement market.
"There are really difficult things for us to accept, but we
go along with that because we see that accepting these difficult
conditions ... will help our economy," Tung said.
'YARN FORWARD'
In most U.S. deals dating back to the 1992 North American
Free Trade Agreement, Washington has insisted on a strict "yarn
forward" rule of origin for clothing imports to ensure that
third countries, such as China, do not benefit.
The rule requires clothing to be made from yarn and fabric
manufactured in one of the free trade partners to qualify for
duty-free treatment under the trade pacts.
U.S. textile producers use the provision to sell billions
of dollars of yarn and fabric each year to U.S. free trade
partners in Latin America, where it is turned into clothing and
sent back to the United States.
They fear without the yarn forward rule, Vietnam will be
able to shut down that trade by importing yarn and fabric from
China to make clothing to ship duty-free to the United States.
"You pretty much wipe out a significant portion of the
textile industry here in and in Central America and Mexico and
the Andean region," said Cass Johnson, president of the National
Council of Textile Organizations.
New U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman was pressed on
that issue by senators from the textile-producing states during
his confirmation hearing earlier this month.
"We have made clear that with regard to textiles we need to
have clear rules of origin with yarn forward at its center,"
Froman told Senator Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican.
Still, U.S. textile producers remain worried that the United
States will dilute the yarn forward rule by offering Vietnam a
large number of exemptions from when it is required.
At the last round of TPP talks in Peru, the United States
proposed putting 170 items on a "short supply" list, which means
they wouldn't be subject to the yarn forward rule, Johnson said.
"That's by far the largest short supply list that's ever
been submitted in an FTA and a lot of the products we objected
to," Johnson said.
But Vietnam's Tung said the short supply offer was "too
small for us to accept" since initial analysis suggests it would
only cover about 5 percent of Vietnam's clothing exports.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Walsh)