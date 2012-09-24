Sept 24 Village Voice Media (VVM) will split off
from its controversial Backpage.com online advertising site and
create a new company for its struggling chain of alternative
weekly newspapers and websites, VVM president Scott Tobias said.
Backpage, which critics say facilitates sex trafficking
through its "adult" classified section, has been the focus of an
increasingly aggressive campaign in recent months to pressure
advertisers to drop their accounts with the company, resulting
in the departure of dozens of national and local advertisers,
according to interviews and documents provided by activists in
two cities.
VVM has also laid off staffers at several publications
across the country, including the flagship New York publication
Village Voice, an alternative outlet for 1950s' artists and
writers that gained national prestige and went on to win three
Pulitzer Prizes.
Under the new plan, current Village Voice Media controlling
shareholders Mike Lacey and Jim Larkin will operate Backpage.com
independently, as a separate entity.
A new holding company called Voice Media Group and managed
by new CEO Tobias and VVM executive editor Christine Brennan
will manage the 13 alternative weekly newspapers and their
websites, as well as a national advertising network unaffiliated
with Backpage, VVM attorney Liz MacDougall said in a statement.
MacDougall declined requests for interviews with Lacey or
Larkin.
Initial funding for Voice Media Group, which will be based
in Denver, Colorado, has been raised through private investors,
Tobias said, declining to discuss financing of the new venture
any more specifically. He acknowledged that the campaign to
pressure VVM advertisers had impacted the company.
"Backpage has been a distraction - there's no question
about it - to the core (editorial) properties," Tobias said.
As part of the spinoff, Backpage classified ads will no
longer appear in the weekly publications or their websites.
ADVERTISERS BOWED TO PRESSURE
In the fall of 2010, public pressure from anti-trafficking
activists, politicians and law enforcement officials led the
all-purpose online classifieds website Craigslist to shutter its
lucrative adult section. Much of that adult advertising has
since moved to Backpage.com.
Online "adult" advertising generates about $3 million a
month on five different websites, according to interactive media
and classified advertising consultant AIM Group. Nearly 80
percent of that revenue goes to Backpage.com, AIM said in a
report published earlier this year.
The company split appears aimed at slowing an exodus of
national and local advertisers from Village Voice Media in
recent months.
In April, the drug company Pfizer agreed to remove its
advertising from VVM's flagship publication, the Village Voice,
after pressure from activists who contacted advertisers directly
about Backpage's adult content.
In an April letter, Pfizer sent to a New York based-activist
at the forefront of the campaign to pressure VVM to shut down
Backpage, which the activist provided to Reuters, a Pfizer
representative wrote "we received your inquiry, and Pfizer has
decided to remove its advertising in the Village Voice." Nearly
a dozen similar letters from advertisers were provided to
Reuters to show that the campaign has been effective.
American Airlines, Best Buy, AT&T, Ikea, H&M, IHOP, Macy's
and the Miami Dolphins professional football team have all
stopped advertising in VVM publications in recent months.
But it remains unclear whether Voice Media Group will be
able to lure back those advertisers, a key priority for a new
company no longer generating an estimated $24 million in annual
revenue from the lucrative online classifieds site.
Tobias would say only that he and fellow senior VVM
editorial management executives have raised "some money from
private investors" for Voice Media Group.
The Village Voice in New York has experienced a rash of
high-profile layoffs and departures in the past year, including
that of editor-in-chief Tony Ortega earlier this month. Ortega
said he was leaving to pursue a publishing contract for a book
about the Church of Scientology. He declined interview requests.
Tobias said Voice Media Group was exploring the possibility
of strategic partnership to raise revenue, but declined to
specify any potential partners.
(Editing by Martin Howell and Mary Milliken)