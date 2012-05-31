* Senate measures were part of defense spending bill
* Provisions still need approval from full Senate
* Vilsack: "beyond me" why senators don't support biofuels
By Emily Stephenson
May 31 An Obama administration official on
Thursday criticized a U.S. Senate panel for voting to block the
Pentagon from buying more costly alternative fuels, saying a
military biofuels program announced last year could help
revitalize rural America.
The Senate Armed Services Committee voted last week to
block the Pentagon from using 2013 funding to buy alternative
fuels that are more expensive than conventional fuels. Another
amendment, also approved as part of a $631.4 billion defense
bill, would prevent the Defense Department from building a
biofuels refining facility unless required by law.
The provisions still need approval from the full Senate and
the defense bill would have to be reconciled with the version
approved by the House of Representatives.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said senators on the
panel "may not fully understand" a partnership between the
Agriculture Department, the Energy Department and the U.S. Navy
aimed at encouraging the development of biofuels.
The Navy wants to use next-generation fuels made from wood
chips, inedible parts of plants and other sources to reduce its
use of fossil fuels imported from other countries.
"It's beyond me why we wouldn't help this industry that will
create higher farm income, more jobs in rural America, reduce
the costs for consumers, satisfy commercial airlines ... and
make our military less reliant on a foreign supply of energy,"
Vilsack said during a conference call with reporters.
"It is just astounding that people don't understand that."
Vilsack made the comments during a conference call with Adam
Monroe, president of biotechnology company Novozymes North
America, to urge Congress to extend several tax
credits for clean-energy companies.
Boosting renewable fuels and creating "green jobs" has been
a priority for President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and is a
talking point for his campaign for re-election in November.
Monroe said Novozymes took advantage of government support
to open a new plant in Nebraska that will create 100 new jobs.
Critics have argued that the next generation of biofuels is
not yet commercially feasible, that using corn to make ethanol
drives up corn prices, and that the government is unfairly
picking winners and losers in energy markets. Republicans have
made this criticism part of their election-year attacks on
Obama.
Vilsack told reporters the partnership with the Navy is
crucial to ramp up production of alternative fuels and bring the
cost down to a level more attractive to other consumers.
The $510 million program calls for companies to be invited
to bid on biofuel projects for which the government would match
the investment. The USDA and Energy Department would oversee
parts of the development, and the Navy would buy the fuels to
power fighter planes and other military craft.
"Government has a role to work in partnership with the
private sector to provide incentives, to provide the right tax
policy, to provide assistance to get these industries up and
going," Vilsack said.
The Senate Armed Forces Committee voted on the biofuels
provisions of the defense bill in a closed-door session.
"The Senate has taken a significant step to rein in the
radical green agenda that President Obama is attempting to
impose on our military," Senator James Inhofe, a Republican,
said in a statement released after the vote.