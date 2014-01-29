By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Jan 28 A 300-year-old Stradivarius
worth millions of dollars was stolen from a concert violinist by
thieves who shot the musician with an electric stun gun just
after he had performed with the instrument in suburban
Milwaukee, police said on Tuesday.
"It appears the violin was the primary target of this
robbery," Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn told reporters,
adding that the two thieves were seen fleeing the scene of the
crime in a minivan.
The so-called Lipinski Stradivarius, an instrument made in
1715 and distinguished by unique striations on its back, was
stolen on Monday night at a college campus in Wauwatosa,
immediately west of Milwaukee, Flynn said.
The instrument was on loan to violinist Frank Almond of the
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra when it was taken from him
following a performance, Flyn said.
Police said Almond was subdued with a stun gun fired at him
by one of the thieves, who then jumped into the waiting getaway
vehicle driven by another suspect.
Violins such as the one stolen can sell for $5 million to
$10 million, Flynn said. He added that the FBI has entered the
Lipinski into its international art theft database.
"This violin is very valuable, but very valuable to a very
small population," Flynn said in a news conference carried by
ABC affiliate WISN on its website. "This is not something that
can be easily sold for even a fraction of its monetary value."
Milwaukee Orchestra president Mark Niehaus said rare
instruments such as the stolen Stradivarius are in circulation
because they "need to be played to live on."
The missing instrument is one of roughly 600 violins, violas
and cellos built by the famed Italian maker Antonio Stradivari
that are still in existence.
Korean-born classical musician Min-Jin Kym's 300-year-old
Stradivarius violin was snatched in November 2010 when she
stopped at a London restaurant to buy a sandwich. That
instrument was found three years later and sold at auction for
$2.3 million in December, according to the BBC.
A rare Stradivarius violin that once belonged to the
granddaughter of English poet Lord Byron sold for $15.9 million
in 2011 at a charity auction for Japanese disaster relief.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Steve Gorman)