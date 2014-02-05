(Adds details on suspects, remarks from police chief,
By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE Feb 5 Three people have been arrested
in connection with the theft of a Stradivarius from a concert
violinist in Wisconsin, but the multi-million dollar instrument
remains missing, police said on Wednesday.
Investigators believe the suspects, two men and a woman,
were acting on their own and that the 300-year-old violin is
still in Milwaukee, Police Chief Edward Flynn told a news
conference.
"This is not something that can easily be disposed of at
some future date," Flynn said. "It's not valuable for a thief.
It's only valuable to a collector."
The men, aged 36 and 41, and woman, 32, were taken into
custody on Monday, Flynn said.
Chief Deputy Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern
said a decision on whether they would be charged could be made
as soon as Thursday.
The Stradivarius was stolen from violinist Frank Almond last
week, when the culprits used a stun gun on the musician after a
concert in suburban Milwaukee.
On Friday, an anonymous donor offered a $100,000 reward for
information leading to the safe return of the violin, the
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra said.
The so-called Lipinski Stradivarius had been on loan
indefinitely to Almond. Made in 1715, the instrument can be
distinguished by unique striations on its back.
"It is our sincerest hope that the stolen Stradivarius is
ultimately found so it may be enjoyed by the Milwaukee community
for generations to come," the orchestra said in a statement.
The violin has a fair replacement value of $5 million for
insurance purposes, according to Darnton & Hersh Fine Violins,
which were designated curators of the instrument when it was
loaned to Almond in 2008 by its owner.
The Lipinski is one of roughly 600 violins, violas and
cellos still in existence that were built by the famed Italian
artisan Antonio Stradivari.
A similar Stradivarius violin sold at auction for $2.3
million in December, according to the BBC.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by David Bailey and
Gunna Dickson)