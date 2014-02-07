(Updates with details about the planning of the robbery)
By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE Feb 7 Two Wisconsin men were charged
Friday with stealing a rare Stradivarius violin worth millions
of dollars from a concert violinist in late January, prosecutors
said.
The violin, which was made in 1715 and had an appraised
value of $5 million for insurance purposes, was recovered late
Wednesday from a Milwaukee residence, where it had been stored
in a suitcase in the attic, police said.
Salah Jones, 41, and Universal Knowledge Allah, 36, were
charged with felony robbery and Allah was also charged with
marijuana possession. A 32-year-old woman arrested in connection
with the crime, has not been charged.
Jones and Allah were expected to appear Friday in a
Milwaukee County District Court for an initial hearing.
Early last week, the thieves took the violin after
incapacitating concert musician Frank Almond with a stun gun as
he left a concert in suburban Milwaukee, authorities said.
Jones told a witness that stealing a Stradivarius violin
"was his dream theft" because of its potential value and it
could be "snatched from the hands of a musician as they walk
down the street," the criminal complaint said.
The complaint said Jones had Allah buy the Taser for him
last summer because he did not have a permit for it.
A few months later, Jones told Allah that he needed the
Taser to acquire an instrument that was rare and one of a kind,
the complaint said. Before the theft, Allah retrieved the Taser
from a safe, it said.
After his arrest on Monday, Jones told authorities they
could find the violin in a black suitcase in an attic in a
residence on the city's south side, according to the complaint.
The so-called Lipinski Stradivarius had been on loan
indefinitely to Almond from a private owner. It is one of
roughly 600 violins, violas and cellos still in existence that
were built by the famed Italian artisan Antonio Stradivari.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and
Gunna Dickson)