RICHMOND, Va., April 2 Virginia police charged a woman with arson on Tuesday in one of more than 70 suspicious fires that have broken out on the state's Eastern Shore in recent months.

Tonya S. Bundick, 40, was accused of setting fire to a vacant residence in the Accomack County community of Melfa late on Monday, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The blaze caused slight damage and was quickly extinguished. Bundick has been charged with one count of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson, police said.

Bundick was being held without bail in the county jail.

A State Police spokeswoman would not say whether she may be suspected in other arson fires that have ravaged the area.

Targets of the blazes have been abandoned or vacant buildings, including houses. The Eastern Shore is located on a peninsula along the Chesapeake Bay that includes the Chincoteague National Wildlife Reserve. (Reporting by Gary Robertson, writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)