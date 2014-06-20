By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va., June 20
RICHMOND, Va., June 20 Virginia Governor Terry
McAuliffe said Friday he will veto a Medicaid amendment to the
state budget advanced by a Republican-dominated legislature that
could prevent him from expanding access to the program through
executive action.
Expanding Medicaid, a federal-state healthcare program for
the poor, has been the Democratic governor's top legislative
objective since taking office in January, as well as the
centerpiece of his gubernatorial campaign against a Tea
Party-backed opponent.
McAuliffe said he objected to some other measures -
including language that would have stopped him from appointing
judges outside of the legislative session and planned funds to
renovate legislative offices - but overall would approve the
rest of the two-year budget.
"Virginians in every corner of the commonwealth know that
the lack of healthcare is hurting families, stunting economic
growth, damaging hospitals and clinics and causing too many of
our citizens to suffer needlessly," McAuliffe told reporters.
He said 20 other states have Medicaid-expansion programs.
"It is unconscionable that one of the wealthiest states in
one of the wealthiest nations on the globe is not providing care
for its citizens," McAuliffe said.
His administration estimates that Medicaid expansion would
provide healthcare to 400,000 uninsured Virginians and create
30,000 jobs.
Republican legislators have been steadfastly opposed and
inserted last-minute language in the budget to block it.
The most conservative Republicans apparently were emboldened
to add the language by the defeat of Eric Cantor, the former
majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, who was
overwhelmed by a Tea Party rival in a Republican primary.
McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy said the governor has several
options to expand Medicaid through executive action.
State House Republican leaders said in a statement they
believed the governor's vetoes exceeded his authority.
"We are prepared to challenge this blatant executive
overreach through all available avenues, including the court
system," the statement said.
The nearly $96 billion state budget will now go back to
state legislature, which will meet Monday.
To cover a projected $1.55 billion revenue shortfall over
the next two years, the budget contains $842 million in spending
cuts but also plans to tap a "rainy day" fund for an additional
$707.5 million to make up the difference.
With 10 days left in the fiscal year, the budget must be
approved quickly or risk a government shutdown and loss of
Virginia's "AAA" bond rating.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)