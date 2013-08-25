(Updates injuries, paragraph 8)
By Gary Robertson
PETERSBURG, Va. Aug 24 About 4,000 people -
dressed in everything from thongs to superhero costumes - dodged
1,000-pound bulls as they sprinted down a quarter-mile dirt
track on Saturday in rural Virginia's version of the running of
the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.
It was the first event of what promoters say will be a
national, 10-city bull-running tour modeled on the annual
Pamplona event.
"I just didn't want to die, to get trampled by bulls and
die," said Cat Jones, 22, who works in engineering and traveled
from New York City for the run.
"It was a rush ... a shot of adrenalin," she said.
Jones had such a thrill dodging bulls and watching them race
by at breakneck speed that she paid $30 to run again in the
afternoon.
The first six runs were conducted with about 500 runners
each, chased by 12 bulls, and the last run featured 24 bulls
chasing about 700 runners.
About 8,000 people came to watch the runs, said Rob Dickens,
co-founder and chief operating officer of the Boston-based Great
Bull Run. Most of those who signed up were 18 to 40 years old,
and about 40 percent were women.
Two runners were taken to the hospital with concussion-like
symptoms, according to Great Bull Run. One other runner saw a
medic after being knocked down and stepped on by other
participants.
Every participant in the race had to sign a waiver,
absolving the organizers of liability in case of injury.
Dickens said it was "doing something dangerous and living to
tell the tale" that draws participants to the event.
"I wanted to test myself," said Laurie Blaha, 27, of
Richmond, Virginia..
Blaha said she passed the test, conquering the fear and
nervousness she had before the bulls ran onto the track.
"It was exhilarating," Blaha said. "I would definitely do it
again."
Dickens said the only major problem came on the first run of
the day, when the initial group of six bulls stopped about
midway down the dirt course.
They didn't start running again until six additional bulls
were let out of the gates. Dickens said they apparently did not
have the confidence to run alone, and needed more company.
After that, he said the staff overseeing the bulls began
sending 12 bulls at a time.
In nearly all the runs held during the day, the bulls
started slowly and then quickly accelerated to a stampede-like
pace.
The Virginia run was set on the grounds of the Virginia
Motorsport Park, a drag strip south of Richmond.
Animals rights groups, such as PETA, have protested the
Great Bull Run, saying the events puts stress on the animals.
Dickens has said the bulls are not harmed and has invited
anyone observing someone abusing the animals to report it.
The next Great Bull Run is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Atlanta.
Other cities on the nationwide tour include Houston, Tampa and
Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Peter Cooney)