(Adds name of pilot, quote from father)
By Curtis Skinner
May 11 Search teams in Virginia on Sunday
discovered the body of the third person who died when a hot air
balloon struck a power line and plummeted to the ground in
flames, police said.
A search party of more than 100 police and rescue workers
found the remains about 100 yards (91 meters) north of where the
second body was discovered on Saturday, police said.
"Now that the male pilot and two female passengers have all
been located, this concludes the large-scale search efforts of
the operation," Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller
said in a statement.
The father of the pilot identified him as Daniel T. Kirk,
65, an Army veteran with over 30 years of balloon piloting
experience.
"He was an excellent pilot," Kirk's father, Donald, told
Reuters, adding that he had flown with his son at least 70
times. "He probably had at least 100 trips a year. That was his
life."
The University of Richmond on Saturday had named two of its
women's basketball officials as among the three people aboard
the balloon.
Authorities said they would not identify the victims until
the medical examiner's report.
Crews were still looking for the wreckage of the balloon and
basket, which became engulfed in flames, killing all three on
board when it hit a power line during a hot air balloon festival
Friday evening.
Witnesses posted photos and video online showing a balloon
in mid-air with its basket on fire and a trail of smoke spilling
into the sky.
Two explosions were heard and the gondola separated from the
balloon and crashed into the woods, authorities said.
Based on witness accounts, the pilot attempted to regain
control of the balloon and manage the fire, and the two
occupants were seen exiting the basket, police said.
The University of Richmond in a statement said that
associate head coach Ginny Doyle and director of basketball
operations Natalie Lewis were in the balloon.
Doyle was a former basketball star at the University of
Richmond who graduated in 1992, and Lewis was a championship
swimmer at the school and graduated in 2011, the statement said.
"Words cannot begin to express our sorrow," said Keith Gill,
the school's athletic director. "We are all stunned by the
tragic news."
The crash occurred during a hot air balloon festival at
Meadow Event Park. The Saturday and Sunday events were canceled.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board were investigating the accident.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Leslie
Adler)