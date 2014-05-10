(Adds details in first paragraph)
By Eric M. Johnson
May 10 Two people were killed and another was
missing after a hot air balloon hit a power line and caught fire
over Virginia during a festival, as horrified witnesses watched
from below, police said on Saturday.
Authorities conducted a search in the air and with more than
100 people on the ground for the third person who was in the
balloon's basket at the time of the Friday evening accident
about 30 miles (50 km) north of Richmond.
"We still have not located the basket or the balloon. We do
continue to keep finding debris and various items that would
have been on the hot air balloon," Virginia State Police
spokeswoman Corinne Geller told a televised news conference.
Witnesses posted photos online showing a balloon in mid-air
with its basket engulfed in flames and a trail of smoke spilling
into the sky.
There appeared to have been an explosion as the balloon hit
the line and then separated from the basket carrying the
passengers. Witnesses reported hearing screams from those on
board the balloon.
"They were just screaming for anybody to help them," local
resident Carrie Hager-Bradley told a local NBC affiliate.
Geller said there were eyewitness reports that two people
were seen tumbling from the basket after the balloon caught
fire, but said it was unclear if they fell or jumped.
Authorities have not identified the three victims.
Two other balloons had landed safely at a designated landing
site before the accident with the third balloon, Geller said.
The Washington Post reported two women's basketball
officials at the University of Richmond were among the three
people killed in the incident.
They were associate head coach Ginny Doyle, 44, and Natalie
Lewis, the director of basketball operations, the newspaper
reported, citing a sister of Doyle and a person who had family
members at the balloon festival.
A representative from the University of Richmond did not
return calls.
More than 20 hot air balloon teams from across the United
States were to take part at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline
County. The Saturday and Sunday events were canceled.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board were investigating the accident.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Doina Chiacu and Alex
Dobuzinskis; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Marguerita Choy)