(Adds statement by University of Richmond, search suspended
until daybreak, in paragraphs 11, 13-14)
By Eric M. Johnson
May 10 Two people were killed and another was
missing after a hot air balloon hit a power line and caught fire
over Virginia during a festival as horrified witnesses watched
from below, police said on Saturday.
Authorities conducted a search in the air and with more than
100 people on the ground for the third person who was in the
balloon's basket at the time of the Friday evening accident
about 30 miles (50 km) north of Richmond.
"We still have not located the basket or the balloon. We do
continue to keep finding debris and various items that would
have been on the hot air balloon," Virginia State Police
spokeswoman Corinne Geller told a news conference.
Witnesses posted photos online showing a balloon in mid-air
with its basket engulfed in flames and a trail of smoke spilling
into the sky.
Two explosions were heard coming from the aircraft, and the
gondola separated from the balloon and fell, Geller said.
Witnesses reported hearing screams from those on board the
balloon.
"They were just screaming for anybody to help them," local
resident Carrie Hager-Bradley told a local NBC affiliate.
Geller said there were eyewitness reports that two people
were seen tumbling from the basket after the balloon caught
fire, but that it was unclear if they fell or jumped.
Police have not identified the three victims.
Two other balloons had landed safely at a designated landing
site before the accident with the third balloon, Geller said.
When the sun set, authorities suspended the search for the
third person until daybreak on Sunday, Geller said. They had
combed through a heavily wooded area with thick underbrush,
measuring 3 miles (5 km) in length, she said.
Two women's basketball officials at the University of
Richmond were among the three people aboard the balloon, the
university said in a statement.
They were associate head coach Ginny Doyle, a former
basketball star at the University of Richmond who graduated in
1992, and director of basketball operations Natalie Lewis, who
was a championship swimmer at the school and graduated in 2011,
the statement said.
Police could not confirm which of the three people on board
the balloon was still missing and which two were confirmed dead.
More than 20 hot air balloon teams from across the United
States were to take part at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline
County. The Saturday and Sunday events were canceled.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board were investigating the accident.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Doina Chiacu and Alex
Dobuzinskis; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew
Heavens, Marguerita Choy and Mohammad Zargham)