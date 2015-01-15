WASHINGTON Jan 14 Virginia Governor Terry
McAuliffe shared his vision for a new economy for the state in
his annual address on Wednesday, while raising a rallying cry
for the Democratic party's leading issues.
Virginia survived the 2007-09 recession relatively
unscathed. Close to the nation's capital, it is home to many
federal contractors and military installations. But in recent
years, congressional budget fights and federal spending cuts
have hit the state's labor force and economy.
"What remains to be seen is how we respond to the new
reality that the days when Virginia could simply rely on federal
spending to buoy our economy, in good times and bad, are over,"
he said. "If we are going to preserve Virginia's position as a
global economic leader, we must open new avenues for growth that
are not dependent on federal spending."
He outlined initiatives to break into other industries and
draw new businesses to the state, including setting aside funds
to compete for housing a new electron ion collider project and
saying he would introduce legislation to create an energy
development fund.
McAuliffe also pushed for more economic development, saying
that for every dollar invested in the Virginia Economic
Development Partnership the state receives nine dollars in
budget revenue, and touted the state's agricultural exports.
While McAuliffe promoted infrastructure as an economic
booster, noting he and state lawmakers had drafted legislation
for funding transportation projects without raising taxes, he
also raised questions about privatization. He called for reforms
to state's public-private partnership program to ensure greater
accountability.
McAuliffe, who became the state's chief executive last year,
has enjoyed a high profile among Democrats for nearly 20 years
that included chairing Democratic National Committee.
Republicans, though, control Virginia's legislature, and many of
his policy proposals could face resistance.
His speech touched on many of his party's key issues,
including gun control, abortion, education and healthcare. He
also took on unequal pay among men and women, saying he will
introduce legislation "that will increase the penalties for
companies that fail to pay every worker equally."
Recently, the commonwealth's image has suffered two major
stains, with former Governor Bob McDonnell sentenced to federal
prison on corruption charges and Rolling Stone publishing an
article about rape allegations at the University of Virginia.
McAuliffe suggested capping gifts to lawmakers and proposed
developing a unified sexual misconduct policy for all of
Virginia's public colleges and universities.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Robert Birsel)