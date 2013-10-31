Oct 31 Virginia's Supreme Court on Thursday
overturned a jury decision that found Virginia Tech University
negligent in the 2007 massacre at the school in which 32 people
were killed.
A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury found last year that
the state university had been slow to issue a campus warning as
the shooting spree unfolded.
The trial judge had instructed the jury that there was
"special relationship" between the school and slain students
Julia Pryde and Erin Peterson, since the women were "business
invitees" of the university. The women's families filed the
wrongful death lawsuit.
In rejecting the decision, the Supreme Court said that "even
if there was a special relationship between the Commonwealth and
students of Virginia Tech ... there was no duty for the
Commonwealth to warn students about the potential for criminal
acts by third parties."
The jury had ruled that the families of Pryde and Peterson
should be awarded $4 million each. The Montgomery County court
reduced the amount to $100,000 each, in line with the cap on
awards against the state.
The two students were among 32 people were killed before the
gunman, Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho, committed suicide
after a two-hour rampage on the university's Blacksburg campus.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and David
Brunnstrom)