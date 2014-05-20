By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. May 20 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
denied requests to dismiss federal bribery and corruption
charges against former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell and
his wife Maureen, clearing the way for a July trial.
U.S. District Court Judge James Spencer also denied a
defense motion to hold separate trials for the couple, who are
charged with accepting about $165,000 from a Virginia
businessman.
"Defendants have failed to meet their burden to show that a
joint trial will result in a miscarriage of justice or prevent
Robert McDonnell from receiving a fair trial," Spencer said in
his ruling.
Defense attorneys had contended that the couple would not be
able to testify on each other's behalf in a joint trial. They
also had sought to have 11 of the 14 charges dropped.
McDonnell, a Republican who left office in January, and his
wife are charged with conspiring to accept gifts, vacations and
loans from businessman Jonnie Williams in exchange for helping
his company, dietary supplement maker Star Scientific Inc
.
McDonnell, 59, would be the first Virginia governor to be
tried on corruption charges in modern history. Trial is set for
July 28.
Much of the legal jousting has centered on whether what the
McDonnells did was illegal or just unseemly. Lawyers have
wrangled over the definition of official acts and whether the
couple abused their offices to help Williams or extended him
routine courtesies.
Stephen Farnsworth, a political analyst at the University of
Mary Washington, said the trial and an impasse over passage of a
state budget could have serious repercussions by damaging
Virginia's reputation for clean and efficient government.
Defense lawyers, as well as five former state attorneys
general, have argued that prosecutors are trying to criminalize
politics with their case against McDonnell.
Supporters have estimated the trial would cost the
McDonnells more than $1 million, and have started a defense
fund.
Virginia taxpayers spent nearly that amount on legal fees
for the former governor while he was in office and was fighting
criminal charges.
Williams resigned in December as Star Scientific's chief
executive. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing and may
be an important witness for prosecutors.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Dan Grebler)