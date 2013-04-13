A community college student who graduated from a police department "citizen academy" program last year was charged on Friday with shooting and wounding two women at a shopping mall-based campus in southwestern Virginia, police said.

The suspected gunman, Neil Allen MacInnis, 18, is accused of driving to the shopping center on Friday, walking into a satellite campus of the New River Community College inside the mall and opening fire on the two women as bystanders scrambled for cover.

Police said he was quickly subdued by an off-duty security guard and two police officers and was placed in custody within five minutes of the shooting, which erupted shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

One of the victims was airlifted and the second was taken by ambulance to area hospitals, police said, adding that no information was immediately available about the nature of their injuries or their condition.

The attack sparked pandemonium inside the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg, a town on the fringe of the Blue Ridge Mountains about 30 miles (48 miles) southwest or Roanoke.

An eyewitness told Roanoke television station WSL Channel 10 that he saw the suspect pointing what appeared to be a shotgun at one woman in a lobby of the college adjacent to the mall, and heard her cry, "No, no, please."

"Everybody took off, tables were flipping," the witness, who was not identified, recounted in an interview posted on the station's website. "It went into complete chaos."

Police converging on the scene immediately cleared the mall of shoppers and employees and searched the entire complex to ensure there were no further victims or possible suspects.

Investigators believe the gunman acted alone, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson told an evening news conference, although he added that no motive had been established.

He said investigators were trying to determine whether any relationship existed between the suspected gunman and his victims.

One of the women shot was a part-time employee of the college, but the other's links to the school, if any, had yet to be determined, Sisson said.

He said the women's identities were being withheld for the sake of protecting their privacy.

MacInnis, a resident of Christiansburg who was enrolled in the New River college, also had completed a Christiansburg Police Department Citizen Academy program in 2012, Sisson said.

Jailed without bond following his arrest, he was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, the chief said.

Area schools were briefly placed on a security lockdown as a precaution after the shooting, but Sisson said children in those schools were never in danger, he said. The shopping center was to remain closed until noon on Saturday, the mall's management told police.

The incident marked the second shooting scare at a U.S. college on Friday.

Earlier in the day, North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro was locked down for several hours in response to reports of a gunman spotted near a classroom building. That lockdown was later lifted with no shots fired.

(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)