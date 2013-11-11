By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. Nov 11 The mayor of Richmond,
Virginia, announced plans on Monday to build a minor-league
baseball park on the site of a slave market and cemetery,
prompting an outcry over what protesters said would be
desecration of the area.
Mayor Dwight Jones, a black minister, said the 7,200-seat
ballpark would generate badly needed jobs and revenue and
include a $30 million memorial. The ballbark is part of a $200
million development in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.
"No one will be left behind," Jones told several hundred
supporters who had gathered at the site to hear of the
development plans.
The park would be the home of Richmond's Flying Squirrels,
an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The complex will
include 750 apartments and a hotel.
Richmond, the capital of Virginia, was also the seat of
government of the Confederacy during the 1861 to 1865 Civil War.
Historians have said that thousands of people were sold into
bondage at the slave market that was at the site. The market was
the second largest in the United States. The cemetery is
believed to be the burial site of Gabriel Prosser, who led an
unsuccessful slave rebellion in 1800.
Shockoe Bottom now is a mixture of open lots, abandoned
businesses, highways and new development, including rebuilt
historic buildings and apartments. The burial ground and slave
market have disappeared under later buildings and roads.
Black organizations such as the African Ancestral Chamber
oppose the Shockoe Bottom plan, saying the proposal is
insensitive and tramples on black history.
"It's an insult to our ancestors and a desecration of this
area," said Andwele Gardner of the Ancestral Chamber, who was
among about 50 people who protested as Jones outlined the plans.
Protesters chanted, "Don't leave our ancestors behind." They
carried signs saying, "No Stadium on Sacred Ground" and
"Stadium, No. Historic District, Yes."
Opponents have circulated a petition against the plan that
so far has more than 1,600 signatures.
Jones, a Democrat, said the project would help revitalize
the area and generate 400 new jobs as well as 1,000 construction
jobs.
Just over a quarter of Richmond residents live in poverty,
above the U.S. average of 15 percent.
Delores McQuinn, chairman of the Richmond Slave Trail
Commission, told the crowd that she backed Jones's plans.
The development is targeted for completion in 2016. The City
Council needs to approve the project.
(Editing by Ian Simpson, Ellen Wulfhorst and Diane Craft)