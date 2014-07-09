By Theopolis Waters
| CHICAGO, July 9
CHICAGO, July 9 The cost to produce a BLT,
America's favorite summer sandwich, hit a record high of $1.65
in May and will continue to take a bigger bite out of wallets in
the coming months, given a pig virus that has ramped up bacon
prices and drought-stricken salad crops in California.
But price increases may be limited as farmers breed bigger
pigs and processors tap stocks built up in expectation of tight
supplies as the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) killed
millions of piglets in the past year.
PEDv deaths helped push bacon to a record $6.05 per pound in
May when the price to make bacon, lettuce and tomato (BLT)
sandwiches also peaked.
Bunny Leyva, owner of Bunny's Cafe in Stockton, California,
stocked up by doubling her order of pre-cooked bacon as prices
recently jumped to $14.49 per pack from $12.99 within a two-week
period.
"I know it's going to start climbing, so I buy two of
whatever I usually get," she said.
However, prices for pork bellies, used to make bacon, are
now down 15 percent from an April peak of $2.06 per pound, as
pigs are coming to market heavier to counter lower numbers. Pork
output has slipped under 1 percent this year despite a 4.4
percent drop in pigs killed.
"They (bellies) are going to be as high as last year, but
not by a lot because of the stocks we carried into the spring,"
said Steve Meyer, president of Iowa-based Paragon Economics.
LETTUCES, TOMATOES SPARED?
There are no major signs yet that prices of lettuce and
tomatoes have been affected by drought in California, which
grows 90 percent of domestic output, said Annemarie Kuhns, an
agricultural economist at the USDA.
Lettuce prices edged up 1.1 percent in May from a year ago,
according to the USDA, but consumers actually paid slightly less
for tomatoes. Farmers are also likely to prioritize water for
the top quality tomatoes used in BLTs - about 10 percent of the
state's output.
"Fresh market tomatoes are a high-value crop per unit of
water. When water is really valuable, like in a drought, farmers
try to move it to the crop where you get the biggest revenue per
drop," said Daniel Sumner, economist and director of the
University of California Agriculture Issues Center.
But Timothy Richards, an Arizona State University business
school professor, warns prices could still rise. He studied
California's drought impact on fruit and vegetable prices using
retail scanner data and projected as much as a 62 cents price
jump for lettuce to near $2.44 a head, with tomatoes possibly up
as much 45 cents to around $2.84 a pound.
Leyva has avoided raising prices so far by cutting the
number of bacon strips in her 40-seat restaurant's $5 BLT from
five to four.
"If prices go up much higher than they have, I'll probably
add another quarter to it. I'm not trying to get rich, I'm just
trying to keep the business open," she said.
