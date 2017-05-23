BEIJING May 23 As a controversial U.S.
investment visa scheme comes under fresh criticism, Sam Walls of
Little Rock, Arkansas, faces a different problem as he courts
wealthy Chinese.
Walls and his team at Pine State Regional Center are looking
to raise $200 million through the EB-5 investor visa programme
for a steel mill in the southern state of Arkansas - just the
kind of project the scheme was set up to help.
But persuading a class of investors more accustomed to being
pitched luxury high-rises in cities such as Los Angeles or Miami
to buy into a heavy industry project in one of America's poorest
states is proving a hard sell.
"It's a grind," Walls said in an interview outside the EB-5
and Investment Immigration Expo in Beijing, a gathering of U.S.
representatives of EB-5 projects and local agencies that promote
them to Chinese investors and was closed to the media.
Walls, who is 47 and does not speak Mandarin, spent three
months in China last year promoting the project, often
travelling by high-speed rail between Beijing and Shanghai. He
was once woken by an attendant and, thinking he had arrived in
Shanghai, got off the train - four hours short of his
destination.
Walls' challenge is compounded by the fact that he is trying
to sell a new steel plant in a country with about 400 million
tonnes of excess steel production capacity, with plans to shut
down 50 million tonnes of capacity this year.
"About the time we came to market you couldn't open the
paper in China and not read an article about the demise of the
Chinese steel industry," said Walls, 47, who is raising funds to
refinance the $1.67 billion Big River Steel plant, which opened
in February in Osceola, Arkansas.
The EB-5 programme grants foreigners a U.S. green card -
making them legal permanent residents - in exchange for
investing $500,000 or more in a qualified project. The vast
majority of such investment comes from China.
But the EB-5 programme, which is up for U.S. congressional
review in September, has come under fire from politicians who
point to fraud and abuse, and to the fact that a scheme
originally intended to bring jobs to high-unemployment areas has
often been used to fund projects in wealthy neighbourhoods.
The industry drew negative publicity earlier this month when
the sister of Jared Kushner, a senior White House advisor and
the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, held a marketing road
show in China for a New Jersey luxury apartment complex
developed by her family's company.
While Jared Kushner sold his stake in Kushner Companies to a
family trust early this year, the episode raised questions of
potential conflict of interest. After a flurry of news stories
following her appearance at marketing events in Beijing in
Shanghai, Nicole Kushner Meyer, Jared's sister, cancelled
appearances at two investor meetings planned in southern China.
"I'm sure they're sitting around in hindsight thinking,
yeah, we probably could have thought that one through better,"
said Walls.
CHANGES LOOM
In a sector where investors are wary of failing projects and
policy changes that would jeopardize their visas, some Chinese
migration agencies look to reassure potential investors their
EB-5 projects will be successful, industry executives say.
U.S. securities law prohibits making false claims or failing
to ensure clients are aware their funds are at risk.
"The one word that scares you - and I heard it here today -
is the word 'guarantee'," said Walls. "Unfortunately that word
gets thrown around a lot."
Individual tickets for the one-day conference were available
for $3,000 at the door, while a booth cost $30,000, one
developer said.
Agents and developers expect changes to the EB-5 programme,
such as an increase in minimum investment levels or a tightening
of oversight over the projects that qualify, although most who
spoke with Reuters outside the event in Beijing last week said
it was unlikely the programme would be cancelled. None besides
Walls agreed to speak on the record.
"It's supposed to encourage investment in the rural and
highly distressed urban areas. But due to some broad
definitions, everyone (meets these criteria)," said Walls,
declining to say how much EB-5 funding Big River Steel had
raised since it started investor outreach.
In March, Walls testified before Congress about "pervasive
manipulation" in the investor visa programme, and has been a
proponent of reform as he says most EB-5 investments have gone
to a handful of major cities.
"The vast preponderance of EB-5 investments have gone to
arguably a handful of major gateway cities ... If you're the
other 45-47 states you have not enjoyed much or any of the
benefits of the programme. You don't necessarily build high-rise
skyscrapers in Arkansas or Kansas."
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex
Richardson)