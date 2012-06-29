By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Shera Bechard, the
Canadian-born former girlfriend of Playboy Enterprises founder
Hugh Hefner, would not be an obvious candidate for the special
visas that the U.S. government reserves for "individuals with
extraordinary ability."
Playboy magazine named Bechard Miss November in 2010, and
she also started an online photo-sharing craze called "Frisky
Friday." Neither seems quite on the level of an "internationally
recognized award, such as a Nobel Prize," which the government
cites as a possible qualification.
But Los Angeles immigration lawyer Chris Wright argued that
Bechard's accomplishments earned her a slot. The government
ultimately agreed.
That kind of success has put Wright on the map as the go-to
visa fixer for both Hollywood and Silicon Valley. It also
highlights the use of so-called genius visas known as O-1s and
EB-1s, which have largely escaped political controversy and are
now the immigration solution of choice for many entrepreneurs.
As many immigration lawyers see it, the paucity of
immigration options for the most entrepreneurial foreigners mean
they must use any avenue they can. This approach, along with
seeming flexibility in Washington on what constitutes
"extraordinary ability," means the O-1 is gaining traction in
technology circles. Wider use could ultimately land it in
political trouble.
For example, the H-1B visa, which allows employers to hire
foreigners temporarily in certain specialized fields like
technology, has drawn accusations from union groups and others
that companies use it to bring in lower-skilled labor.
The O-1 visa allows individuals of "extraordinary ability"
to come to the United States for up to three years, and can be
extended. British journalist Piers Morgan used one when he
replaced Larry King on his late-night TV show, Wright said.
The EB-1 is similar, but leads to a green card and permanent
residency rather than a temporary stay, with "extraordinary
ability" being one of the ways to qualify - along with being an
outstanding professor or researcher, or a multinational
executive.
Foreign entrepreneurs have another option - the Immigrant
Investor Program, or EB-5 visa - but it requires a capital
investment of at least $500,000 and the creation of at least 10
full-time jobs for U.S. workers.
By contrast, no proof of personal wealth or investment in
the United States is required for the O-1 or the EB-1.
There is also no cap on the number of O-1s that the
government can award each year; about 12,280 were approved in
2011, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said, up from
9,478 in 2006. It issued about 25,000 EB-1s last year, below
their cap of 40,000.
The H-1B is much more popular. Applications hit their annual
cap of 85,000 earlier this month.
FALLBACK POSITION
While high-profile artists and entertainers have long used
the O-1s, they are now becoming a fallback for businessmen and
technologists who cannot get H1-Bs.
Josh Buckley, a 20-year-old British-born entrepreneur and a
client of Wright's, is among the new crop of Internet
entrepreneurs to win an O-1 visa. He applied after starting a
few small companies, including one he sold at age 15 for a sum
reaching the low six figures, he says.
He got his O-1 last year after lining up letters of
recommendation from luminaries including Netscape co-founder and
venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and Apple Inc
co-founder Steve Wozniak.
Buckley, whose MinoMonsters gaming company is backed by
Andreessen, saw little choice other than the O-1. The H-1B was
off limits because it usually does not go to people who work for
themselves. The O-1, unlike most H-1Bs, also does not require a
college education--a key feature for the ever-younger
entrepreneurs flocking to Silicon Valley.
Except when it comes to the O-1, visa officials "just don't
understand the concept of someone being skilled without 12 years
of experience or a bachelor's degree," says John Collison, a
22-year-old Irishman. He dropped out of Harvard University to
work on Stripe, the payments company he co-founded with his
brother, Patrick.
Like Buckley, he met Wright through the prestigious Silicon
Valley start-up incubator known as Y Combinator. He won his O-1
in December 2010 and now has permanent residency status-- as
does Buckley.
Wright, himself a South African immigrant, dismisses the
notion that some of his clients might not rise to the level of
"extraordinary ability."
"There's nothing in those regulations that requires you to
be a genius," he says. "It's quite condescending to say, 'Oh,
the idiot Playboy Playmates, they don't qualify.'"
At the end of 2010, Bechard posted the first "Frisky Friday"
photo on the Twitter microblogging service. Now young women all
over the world tweet scantily-clad pictures of themselves on
Fridays, with Playboy selecting a weekly winner.
Immigration officials "want to give (a visa) to someone who
shows business skills," Bechard says. She also threw in such
qualifications as her role as a mute Russian in a 2009 movie,
"Sweet Karma," which won her a best actress award at the cult
Fantastic Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
QUALIFICATION QUESTION
Many of Wright's young technology clients have had limited
time to show they have "risen to the very top of the field of
endeavor," as O-1 regulations state.
But quality rather than longevity is the key, Wright says.
USCIS rules require extraordinary ability -- demonstrated by
"sustained national or international acclaim" -- that he says
his clients can prove with awards and testaments from leading
players in their field.
The visas are "a lot of work," he said. "You can't just
crank them out at high volume."
Asked about how it decides to grant O-1s, a U.S. Citizenship
and Immigration Service spokeswoman said: "USCIS decides each
benefit request on a case-by-case basis relying on the law and
evidence provided for that case. There are a variety of factors
that influence the number of visa applications received and
approved from year to year."
Wright says he hopes that one day, immigration reform will
make it easier for talented immigrants, especially
entrepreneurs, to come to this country. That is a widespread
goal in Silicon Valley, where immigrant entrepreneurs have
helped start many leading companies. Google Inc
co-founder Sergey Brin, for example, came to the United States
from the Soviet Union when he was a child.
The immigrant entrepreneurs say that far from taking away
jobs, they are creating them by founding companies that may go
on to employ hundreds or even thousands of people.
They have managed to find allies even among the harshest
critics of H-1Bs.
"The O-1 is one of the few visas we support," said Kim
Berry, a spokesman for the Programmers Guild, which favors the
suspension of the H-1B program. "When they need to bring in the
best and the brightest and the entrepreneurs, that's the only
visa that helps America."
Indeed, efforts to make it easier for educated and
enterprising foreigners to stay in the United States generally
enjoy bi-partisan support in Washington. The complicated status
of the immigration issue as a whole, though, has blocked any
changes.
"The issue is pretty well understood," said Steve Case, the
founder of AOL and now head of the venture capital firm
Revolution LLC. "But there is this skepticism around the
politics of immigration."
Thus the O-1 will probably remain a key channel for many
immigrant entrepreneurs - and it does carry some additional side
benefits.
British-born Scott Allison, co-founder of a software company
called Teamly, was returning to the United States earlier this
month and enjoyed a rare welcome from customs officials after
they caught a glimpse of his new O-1 visa.
"'Wow, you must be really awesome,'" he recalls one
commenting before waving him through. "I'm like, 'Gee, thanks.'"