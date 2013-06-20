June 20 The CBOE Volatility Index, the
widely followed index used as a gauge of investor anxiety,
soared to touch the 20 level for the first time this year as
markets extended a selloff on Thursday.
The VIX jumped over 22 percent to as high as 20.60 as
anxiety returned to markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke confirmed on Wednesday the U.S. central bank is getting
closer to pulling back on its $85 billion in monthly asset
purchases.
U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent in a broad selloff on
Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp decline in the wake
of Bernanke's comments.