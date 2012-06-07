SALMON, Idaho, June 7 Under the threat of a lawsuit, Idaho's liquor division partially lifted a ban on Five Wives Vodka imposed after the state deemed the drink's allusion to polygamy was an affront to Mormons, officials said on Thursday.

Idaho this year denied permission to Utah-based Ogden's Own Distillery to stock Five Wives at state-operated stores, and also denied the distiller the opportunity to sell the vodka to residents who might ask a bar or store to special order it.

The state now has removed the ban on special-order sales of Five Wives, although it still will not allow regular sales at state-operated stores.

Ogden's Own had threatened a lawsuit, and accused Idaho officials of constitutional violations, including interfering with interstate commerce and restraining free speech.

The Idaho State Liquor Division decided to grant special orders of Five Wives "in a desire to avoid unnecessary litigations costs to the people of Idaho," director Jeffrey Anderson said in a statement.

State officials had deemed Five Wives Vodka's allusion to polygamy as an insult to Mormons. The state has about 415,000 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The vodka's bottles are stamped with the image of five women from the late 19th century exposing their petticoats.

Polygamy, or plural marriage, was rejected in 1890 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose members eschew alcoholic and hot beverages. Idaho ranks behind only Utah and California for its concentration of Mormons.

Five Wives Vodka is sold throughout Utah, at some outlets in Wyoming and online in California. (Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Bill Trott)