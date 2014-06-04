By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, June 4 A volcanic eruption in
Alaska that sent a plume of ash and smoke high into the sky
forced a regional airline to cancel flights on Wednesday, even
as scientists downgraded a rare red alert warning for volcanic
activity.
Pavlof Volcano, which has been spewing ash and lava for
years in an uninhabited region nearly 600 miles (966 km)
southwest of Anchorage, began erupting with new intensity this
week and prompted Alaska scientists to issue their highest
volcanic alert in five years on Monday.
Regional airline PenAir began cancelling flights late on
Tuesday from Anchorage to a pair of Aleutian Island
destinations, Cold Bay and Dutch Harbor, because of a mix of
high winds and volcanic ash from Pavlof Volcano, PenAir
spokeswoman Missy Roberts said.
Cancellations continued through Wednesday as the airline
continued monitoring activity hourly. PenAir serves many
communities that are off the state's road system and is
accustomed to extreme year-round weather conditions.
Pavlof lies below a route frequently used by jetliners
flying between North America and Asia, but those planes
generally fly at elevations of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) and
likely would be unaffected by ash at lower elevations,
observatory scientists have said.
Scientists at the federal-state Alaska Volcano Observatory
reduced the alert level from red to orange, the second-highest
level, thanks to reduced seismic tremor activity, according to
geologist Game McGimsey.
A red alert means a hazardous eruption is imminent, underway
or suspected, while an orange alert indicates an increased
potential for eruption or that an eruption is underway but poses
limited hazards, according to the observatory.
Plumes of steam and diffused ash from Pavlof continue to
reach heights as high as 24,000 feet (7,315 meters) or about 4.5
miles, and the volcano remains under close watch, McGimsey said.
No ash has reached any communities, he added.
"The eruptive activity continues pretty strong," McGimsey
said. "There is lava fountaining going on. It's very visible at
night time from web cams."
Activity at Pavlof began to intensify over the weekend
pushing thin ash upward. The red alert issued on Monday night
was the first since 2009, when Alaska's Mount Redoubt produced a
series of eruptions that spewed ash 50,000 feet (1,500 meters)
into the air.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)